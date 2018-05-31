Tuesday, May 29 dawned gray and dreary and remained so by the start of play. However, an hour into the round the sun broke through and gave the ladies of the BWGA a beautiful night for golf.
This week’s tournament was Low Gross, Low Net and Low Putts. There were winners in each flight for each category.
The results are as follows:
In the A flight, the Low Gross winner, with a score of 43, was Lisa Savini. The Low Net winner, with a score of 38, was Susan Stinson. The Low Putt winner, with just 12, was Lisa Savini. Great job, ladies!
The Low Gross winner for the B flight, with a score of 52 was Laurie Hill. The Low Net winner, with a score of 38, was Nancy Doran. The Low Putts winner, with just 12, was Laurie Hill. Well done, ladies!
For the C flight, the Low Gross winner, with score of 57 was Anne Lynne. As it turns out, Anne was also the Low Net winner, scoring 37 for the round. The Low Putts winner, with 15, was Carolina Overs. Nice job, ladies!
There were two contest holes this week. The first was closest to the pin on 15 and the second was on 18 for longest drive. The winner for closest to the pin, landing 53 feet, 3 inches, was Benny Jean Friel. The longest drive winner was Susan Stinson. Though not a contest winner, on 15 Carolina Overs made a chip in for par! The mystery prize winner, for the second week in a row, was Dee Miller! Congratulations, ladies!
Birdies!! A birdie in golf is scoring one stroke under par. This week Elaine O’Brien scored one on 16, the first one of the season! Great job, Elaine!
There is still time for you to join in on the fun. Contact Patti Larson at 732-261-6081 or email bwga14@gmail.com for more information.