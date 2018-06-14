This summer, junior detectives in seventh through 12th grades can learn the techniques of crime scene investigation from the experts.

Former SWAT team commander Sean Clancy, of Ventnor, for 16 years a member of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, has launched the National CSI Camp for local kids interested in law enforcement or careers in related forensic sciences.

A series of one-day introductory workshops will be held in 16 communities this summer, along with 4-day and 5-day courses scheduled for various locations in August. The Brigantine class will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26, at the Brigantine Community Center.

The course was founded “based on a number of factors, including the fact that at one point, there were five CSI shows on TV,” said Clancy, who also teaches a law enforcement leadership program for professionals at the FAA Center in Egg Harbor Township. “It’s a popular subject.”

Led by actual homicide detectives, students will learn the basics of crime scene investigation in a classroom setting, including blood evidence, DNA, interview and interrogation, etc. Then they will process a mock crime scene.

“We’re with them every step of the way,” said Clancy. “It’s problem-solving, a ‘whodunit’ kind of thing that requires great responsibility.” Unlike on TV, he added, “you can’t figure things out in an hour, a day or even a week sometimes,” he said. “We’re condensing the process so students can see how it all works, then they can add it to their resume as an extracurricular activity. Law enforcement is a very stable field, and it’s very gratifying to be able to arrest a bad guy and help bring that person to justice.”

Clancy hopes the course will also forge stronger relationships between police and local youth. From his perspective as a retired police officer, he noted in a message on his website, “I have watched the relationship between the community and the police become strained over many incidents that have drawn national coverage all too often, not holding the police in a good light. By bringing competent personable and enthusiastic police detectives into teach high school-aged kids, we will be promoting and improving a positive bond and fostering a better relationship between the police and community.”

For more information, see nationalcsicamp.org.