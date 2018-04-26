Glowing Lantern Craft at Brigantine Library Submitted by Karen Nowalsky, Atlantic County Library System 12 hrs ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Rosalind Graham and her 4-year-old daughter, Lena, both of Pleasantville, and Orlando Milnes, 5, of Brigantine, work on creating lanterns as Johanne Milnes, left, also of Brigantine, watches. Karen Nowalsky, Atlantic County Library System / submitted Q. Smith and her son Phil, 8, both of Atlantic City, up-cycle jars, transforming them into lanterns. Karen Nowalsky, Atlantic County Library System / submitted Orlando Milnes, age 5, and his grandmother, Johanne Milnes, both of Brigantine, enjoy cutting and gluing cellophane onto their jars to make their lanterns glow. Karen Nowalsky, Atlantic County Library System / submitted Facebook Twitter Email Print Save In the spirit of Earth Day, on Saturday, April 21, the Brigantine branch of the Atlantic County Library up-cycled plastic and glass jars into beautiful glowing lanterns. Stay informed! Sign up to receive top headlines from Atlantic County delivered to your inbox. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save This Week's e-Editions Brigantine Beachcomber