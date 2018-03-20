None of the guys who gather Saturday mornings and Tuesday evenings at the Brigantine Community Center are seeking stardom when they take to the basketball court.
Titles won or accolades achieved on the hardcourt is likely well in the past for any who enjoyed them, and the definition of “the road to the final four” is probably more a countdown of days to a hard-earned vacation than any reference to March Madness.
Still, there is an unmistakable sense of competitiveness and team spirit that develops after players in the CER men's over-30 program warm up, choose sides and get down to basketball business.
“We mostly do it for the camaraderie and to have fun, to stay in shape and be competitive,” said Paul Garvey, 41, who grew up in Brigantine and now lives with his wife and kids in Hamilton Township. “A lot of times when you get older there's not a whole lot to do as far as organized sports. This lets us stay competitive and let a little aggression out.”
The last time Garvey played organized scholastic basketball was with the Brigantine North Middle School Buccaneers.
Ryan Bonanni, 31, learned how to play basketball in the St. Philip the Apostle School gymnasium – the same gym he and the others were playing in on a recent Saturday in Brigantine. When the St. Philip School closed its doors forever, the city purchased the building and grounds from the Camden Diocese in 2008 and converted it into the Brigantine Community Center.
Bonanni went on to play for current Atlantic City High School boys basketball coach Gene Allen, whose reputation as a South Jersey coaching legend is already cemented. Bonanni was part of the 2005 team that earned ACHS its first-ever state title in basketball. The win snapped a frustrating 0-for-4 record in past state titles games for Atlantic City under prior coaching regimes, and came in just the second year Allen was head coach. He since guided the school to back-to-back state titles in 2012 and 2013, and in 2017 surpassed 300 career coaching wins. ACHS is the only high school in South Jersey history to have three basketball coaches – Mike Sweeney (307-163), Bill Swain (352-143) and Allen (315-95 thus far) – with more than 300 wins apiece.
The 2005 team finished 28-3 overall.
“That (2005 season) was one of the best experiences of my life,” Bonanni said.
About 15 minutes after the Community Center opened 9 a.m. Saturday, enough players showed up to play a full-court, five-on-five game. By 9:30 a couple more players were waiting in the wings, and would substitute in any time any player chose to take a break.
“We can usually rely on 10 or 15 players show up each time,” said CER Director Jim Mogan, a former 300-plus-win head basketball coach at the now-defunct Sacred Heart High School of Vineland. “The city's been doing various age groups of adult basketball since the 1970s; for the past six years here and prior to that in the North School gym.”
If fewer than 10 players show up, the group might play a four-on-four half-court game. And if anyone under age 30 shows up and wants to play, they are welcome.
At 25, Nick O'Brien was one of the younger players on this Saturday morning. Like Bonanni, O'Brien's high-school days included playing for a legendary coach on a state-championship team – but in a different sport and at a different school. O'Brien was a three-year starter and two-way lineman for coach Paul Sacco at St. Joseph High School of Hammonton, who has won 19 non-public state championships since becoming the school's head coach in 1982. O'Brien was part of two of those state titles, including an 11-0 campaign his senior year at St. Joseph.
One of Saturday's older players was 59-year-old Mike Onufrak, a Philadelphia attorney who held his own against the younger competition.
“I think most of the older guys are grateful to have a few 20-somethings around to give them a break from going two hours at full court,” joked the CER's Ed Stoltzfus, the father of three 20-somethings. “But give them credit, they're out there and I'm not.”