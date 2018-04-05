The Brigantine Beach Cultural Arts Commission names Joanne Scoles the April artist of the month. View her work in the showcase in the lobby of the Brigantine Community Center.
Joanne Scoles is a retired arts administrator who worked at the Whitemarsh Art Center, a local community arts facility in Whitemarsh Township, Pennsylvania. The center offers quality instruction to adults and children in visual arts and ceramics. She has been involved there for more than 30 years, first as a student of ceramics, then a volunteer, board member, part-time administrator and ultimately executive director.
She resides in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, and became a summer resident of Brigantine after purchasing a vacation home here five years ago. During the summers, art has become a favorite pastime.
With a lifelong passion for the arts, she has had an interest and pursued different mediums such as stained glass, oil painting, decorative acrylic painting and ceramics. The interests in these arts were cultivated by participating in many art programs and workshops in various arts institutions and local colleges.
She has formed a happy alliance with the Salty Sea Studios Shop, 1214 W. Brigantine Ave. in Brigantine, where she has ceramics, paintings and decorative paintings for sale. She also has a relationship with Island Items Shop, also in Brigantine, where she has some stained glass pieces for sale.