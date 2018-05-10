The Brigantine Lions Club installed its officers and board of directors Monday evening, May 7, at St. George's Pub. Dr. Emerson Tracy, past president of the Brigantine Lions Club in 1969-'70, conducted the swearing-in ceremony.
Before the ceremony began, the Lions held a moment of silence for past president Joe LaRocca, who died May 1 at age 95. A lifelong Brigantine resident and 51-year member of the Lions, LaRocca served as the club's president in 1975-76.
Incumbent Tom Milhous was again sworn in as club president for 2018-19. Other officers included First Vice President George Blood, Second Vice President Lou Marchesani, Secretary Carol Mooney, Treasurer Rick Pennestri, and tail twister Toni Bibikos.
The Lions Club awarded a diamond pin to board member and St. George's Pub owner Jim Fowler for bringing into the club Frank Congemi, who celebrated the ceremonial milestone of three years and one day as a Lions member. Joining Fowler on the 2018-19 board of directors are Bill Ronka, Yolanda Risso, Phyllis Smith, Lamar Buffington, Dante Paoloca and Ann Taylor.
Fowler reminded those in attendance that the Lions Club's sixth annual Shore De-Tour Classic Car Show will be 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, May 27, on the parking lot of St. George's Pub, 4282 Harbor Beach Blvd. All pre-1980 models can enter, and trophies will be awarded to the top-three cars as voted on by the public. Attendance is free. Proceeds from voting ticket sales benefit the Lions Club's Seeing Eye Dog program. Call 609-457-0115 for more information.