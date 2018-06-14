On Thursday afternoon, June 7, Kimberly Lull from the Margate Terrapin Rescue Project gave a special presentation at the Brigantine Community Center.
Lull spoke about the diamondback terrapins that share our brackish-water marine environment. She passed out literature, answered questions and allowed attendees to interact with a live terrapin named Pablo.
Guests participated in a terrapin survival activity, during which they learned just how few of the turtles that hatch actually survive to adulthood. Environmental threats, predators and road accidents claim many terrapin lives, and Lull’s presentation explained what people can do to increase the turtles’ chances for survival.
Visit margateterrapinrescue.org to learn more about the Terrapin Rescue Project's mission.