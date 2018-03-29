Hello from Base Camp V. Just a few reminders for this week.
The officers and members want to wish all of our families and the entire Brigantine community a Happy Easter and Passover.
Well, we finally had a fairly decent weekend last week and it looks like spring has finally arrived. Let's hope that the cold and snow is finally in the past.
VFW members and their guests, Beverly has another great menu for this Friday, so plan to stop by the V Friday evening, March 30, for dinner starting at 6 p.m, then Saturday evening for a quick hamburger platter starting at 5:30 p.m., and breakfast sandwiches on Sunday morning, starting at 10 a.m. You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. As always, good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
The Auxiliary is planning a spaghetti dinner night on July 21, so look for more information and the flyer in the coming weeks.
Members, our next monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 5, starting at 7:30 p.m. Make every effort to attend, as we will be electing our Officers for 2018-2019.
Remember that if you have any worn, tattered or soiled American flags, you can place them in the Flag Drop Off Box, located outside of the Post, 121 31st Street South. Members will then properly retire the flags.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world, defending our great nation, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God Bless America!
Sgt. D