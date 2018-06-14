Hello from Base Camp V.
Just a few quick items for this week's news.
The New Jersey VFW Convention is underway in Wildwood, and we hope that the weather cooperates for all of the attendees and their families. I know that our post's representatives will have a great time, as they always do.
VFW members and guest can stop by the post Friday evenings at 5:30 p.m. for dinner or Saturday evenings starting 6 p.m. for a burger platter.
Finally, how about a quick breakfast sandwich on Sunday morning, starting at 11 a.m. You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. As always, Good Food and Good Friends make for a Great Time at the V.
Our next monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 5, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Remember that if you have any worn, tattered or soiled American flags, you can stop by and place them in the flag drop-off box, located outside the Post. Members will then properly retire the flags.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Remember, stay safe and God bless the United States of America!
Sgt. D