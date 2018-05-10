Hello from Base Camp V.
First and foremost, the officers and members of Brigantine Memorial Post No. 6964 want to wish a very happy Mother's Day to all of the mothers in our community. We hope you enjoy your special day!
On Monday, May 7, a flag-raising ceremony honoring the life of member John Barishek was held at the post. John's wife, Margaret, along with post members and friends looked on as John's flag was raised and now will fly over the post in his honor.
The post auxiliary will host the Armed Forces Day Pancake, Sausage and Egg Breakfast on Saturday, May 19, at the V. The breakfast runs from 8 a.m. until noon and is open to the public. Plan now to attend and enjoy a great breakfast with family and friends.
Members, if you are planning to attend this year's VFW State Convention, there are only a few rooms left, so please stop by the V and book your room. The convention dates are Wednesday, June 13, to Saturday, June 16, in Wildwood.
VFW Members and their guests: Beverly has another fabulous menu planned for this Friday evening's dinner, so stop by the V starting at 6 p.m. Or, Saturday evening, starting at 5:30 p.m. for a burger platter. Finally, how about a quick breakfast sandwich on Sunday morning, starting at 10 a.m. You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu, or just stop by and be surprised. As always, Good Food and Good Friends make for a Great Time at the V.
Members, due to the State Convention, we are cancelling our June meeting. Our next monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 5, starting at 7:30 p.m.
If you have any worn, tattered or soiled American flags, you can place them in the flag drop-off box outside the post at 121 S. 31st St. Members will then properly retire the flags.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world, defending our great nation, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay Safe and God Bless America!!
Sgt. D