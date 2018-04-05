Hello from Base Camp V.
Well, it doesn't appear that Mother Nature wants spring to start. Can anyone remember a crazier transition from winter to spring?
VFW members and their guests, plan to stop by the V on Friday evening for dinner starting at 6 p.m. Or, if you have the need for a quick meal on Saturday evening, stop by for a hamburger platter starting at 5:30 p.m. Finally, how about a breakfast sandwich on Sunday morning, starting at 10 a.m. You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. As always, good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Members, our next monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m.
Remember that if you have any worn, tattered or soiled American flags, you can place them in the flag drop-off box, located outside of the Post, 121 S. 31st St. Members will then properly retire the flags.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world, defending our great nation, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God Bless America!
Sgt. D