Sorry, but I have to get this off my chest. As I was driving last Monday, I noticed a bundle of fairly new American flags in a trash can. I stopped my car and removed the symbol of our country from the trash. How could someone be this disrespectful to our flag only one week after Memorial Day? Have we as a society forgotten what our flag stands for and all of the brave men and women who defended and even died for the flag? It really made this American and combat veteran mad, because every week I remind our readers what to do with old, torn or soiled flags. So please remember to respect your flag and what it stands for.
VFW Members and their guests, Beverly has another great menu planned so stop by the V starting at 6 p.m. Friday evening for dinner, or maybe Saturday evening starting at 5:30 p.m. for a burger platter. Finally, how about a quick breakfast sandwich on Sunday morning, starting at 10 a.m.? You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. As always, Good Food and Good Friends make for a Great Time at the V.
Our next monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 5, starting 7:30 p.m.
Remember that if you have any worn, tattered or soiled American flags, you can stop by and place them in the flag drop-off box, located outside the Post. Members will then properly retire the flags.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world, defending our great nation, in your thoughts and prayers. That's all for this week.
