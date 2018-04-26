Hello from Base Camp V.
Well, it looks like Old Man Winter has decided that enough is enough! Finally spring has arrived. Lets all enjoy the warm weather and start getting ready for summer!
Members, don't forget that our next monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 3, starting at 7:30 p.m. We will be swearing in the newly elected post and auxiliary officers who will lead us in the coming year. Plan to attend and show your support to the new officers.
Well the N.J. state VFW Convention sign up sheet is available, so if you are planning to attend, stop by the V and book your room. There are only a limited number of rooms, so act quickly! The convention is scheduled to take place from Wednesday, June 13, to Saturday, June 16, in Wildwood.
VFW members and their guests, plan to stop by the V on Friday evening for dinner starting at 6 p.m. Or, if you have a craving for a burger, stop by the V on Saturday evening, starting at 5:30 p.m. Finally, how about a quick breakfast sandwich on Sunday morning, starting at 10 a.m. You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. As always, good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
If you have any worn, tattered or soiled American flags, you can place them in the flag drop-off box, located outside of the Post, 121 S. 31st St. Members will then properly retire the flags.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world, defending our great nation, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!
Sgt. D