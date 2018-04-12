Well, hopefully the meteorologists are correct and we'll be enjoying temps in the 60s and 70s this weekend. We need to get into spring mode.
The Post will be hosting the Vineland Veterans Home Brunch at the May's Landing Diner on Thursday, April 26. More information to follow.
Members, our next monthly meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 3. During the proceedings, we will be swearing in the newly elected officers who will lead the Post and Auxiliary in the coming year. Plan to attend and show your support to the new officers. Also, why not bring a fellow veteran with you? Let them see what the VFW and the Auxiliary does for the veterans who have fought for our country, their families, and the Brigantine community.
It's time to start thinking about attending this year's NJ State VFW Convention. It's scheduled to take place from Wednesday through Saturday, June 13 through 16, in Wildwood. It's always a fun time and you get to meet other members from all over the state. The sign-up sheet will be available at the Post soon and rooms are limited.
VFW members and their guests, Beverly has another great menu planned for this week, so plan to stop by the V on Friday evening for dinner starting at 6 p.m. Or, if you have the need for a quick meal on Saturday evening stop by for a hamburger platter starting at 5:30 p.m. Finally, how about breakfast sandwiches on Sunday morning, starting at 10 a.m. You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. As always, good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
If you have any worn, tattered or soiled American flags, you can place them in the flag drop-off box, located outside of the Post, 121 S. 31st St. Members will then properly retire the flags.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world, defending our great nation, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God Bless America!
Sgt. D