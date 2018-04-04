This grey seal is among seven seals the MMSC is currently nursing back to health, and one that guests of Seal Day will be able to see on live video feed Saturday. The seal has a gash on its back that was likely caused by a shark bite.
Marine Mammal Stranding Center Founding Director Bob Schoelkopf catches an injured harbor seal that has no intention of going quietly. Schoelkopf invented the special nets he and his technicians use to take sick or injured seals into custody.
This young grey seal in the MMSC's recovery pool has a red tag on its rear flipper, meaning it will soon be released back into the wild. Most of the seals are released at Sandy Hook, New Jersey's northernmost point, to give them a head start back to their Arctic habitats.
This grey seal is among seven seals the MMSC is currently nursing back to health, and one that guests of Seal Day will be able to see on live video feed Saturday. The seal has a gash on its back that was likely caused by a shark bite.
Sheila Dean / provided
Kids learn about seals and other marine life that inhabit local waters during a past Marine Mammal Stranding Center Seal Day event. This year's Seal Day is Saturday, April 7, at the center.
Marine Mammal Stranding Center / provided
A harbor seal with an injured right flipper is another one of the patients guests will see Saturday.
Sheila Dean / provided
Marine Mammal Stranding Center Founding Director Bob Schoelkopf catches an injured harbor seal that has no intention of going quietly. Schoelkopf invented the special nets he and his technicians use to take sick or injured seals into custody.
Marine Mammal Stranding Center / provided
Guests will be able to meet and pose for photos with Marine Mammal Stranding Center mascot LuSeal on Saturday.
Marine Mammal Stranding Center / provided
This young grey seal in the MMSC's recovery pool has a red tag on its rear flipper, meaning it will soon be released back into the wild. Most of the seals are released at Sandy Hook, New Jersey's northernmost point, to give them a head start back to their Arctic habitats.
An offshoot of the Marine Mammal Protection Act — enacted by Congress in 1972 to outlaw the killing or harassment of any marine mammal in United States waters — is a day Congress dubbed International Day of the Seal a decade later.
Commonly called Seal Day by animal-rights groups and wildlife conservationists since its March 1982 inception, the day’s initial objective was to call attention to the reckless and inhumane hunting practices that drove certain seal species to the brink of extinction. Never under scrutiny were indigenous natives of Alaska and parts of Canada who continue to hunt seals for subsistence, but rather commercial hunters who mass slaughtered mainly juvenile seals for nothing more than their skins and pelts.
The federal regulations achieved their mission, as threatened species rebounded and penalties for violations became much more severe.
The second Ales for Whales benefit for the Marine Mammal Stranding Center drew nearly 300 pe…
Locally, Seal Day is now publicized more as way to convey information about the seals and other marine wildlife that share our coastal New Jersey waters and the proper protocol to follow if an animal is spotted or encountered on a beach.
Brigantine’s Marine Mammal Stranding Center will celebrate Seal Day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at the center's Sea Life Educational Center and Gift Shop, 3625 Atlantic-Brigantine Blvd., adjacent to the Brigantine Historical Society Museum. The event will include kids activities such as face painting and arts-and-crafts, educational demos conducted by stranding center education coordinator Lauren Harshaw, museum tours, a documentary film detailing the center's history, meet-and-greets with the center's mascot LuSeal and a live camera feed of the center's current intensive-care unit and recovery-pool patients on a large-screen TV. It is free and open to the public, but donations to the center are always welcome.
BRIGANTINE — All is quiet on the Marine Mammal Stranding Center front, but during the winter…
Sheila Dean, co-founding director of the stranding center along with her husband, Bob Schoelkopf, said the day serves to inform the public of the center's main mission of rescuing and rehabilitating sick and injured seals — more than 5,000 since its 1978 founding with a 90 percent recovery rate — and returning them to the wild. Invariably, said Dean, the center's Seal Day tends to enlighten many residents who were unaware that seals migrate this far south from their normal Arctic habitats.
“It's a great event for raising awareness of these animals and what to do if you happen to see one,” Dean said. “Most importantly, keep your distance.”
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the federal agency that enforces rules regarding marine mammals, recommends people and their pets stay at least 150 feet away from beached seals at all times. “If they feel threatened, they will bite quickly and hard,” Dean said.
Late November through early May is when seal activity is most prevalent in New Jersey, or when water in this region is coldest. There are currently seven seals in the center's ICU, which is tended to daily by stranding technicians Jay Pagel, Troy Platt and Mike Kapp, a group of college interns earning course credit for a marine-biology curriculum, and periodically by an on-call veterinarian.
The most common seal species the center deals with are harbor, grey and harp. Along with New Jersey's 130 miles of coastline, the center responds to calls from more than 1,600 miles of bayfront, rivers and tributaries and often takes in distressed marine mammals and sea turtles from other states. It is the only licensed facility of its kind in New Jersey.
Stranding center technicians coordinate with a trained volunteer staff when a beached animal is reported to the center. Depending on location, a call goes out to a volunteer to investigate, photos and information are relayed to the techs to determine whether a rescue is warranted, and if so, the volunteer stays with the animal until help arrives. The most common ailments technicians deal with are shark bites, boat and propeller strikes, fishing-gear entanglements, parasites, and respiratory and other infections.
Unbeknownst to many people, seals spend as much of their lives out of water as in, and most sightings involve a seal that is merely resting or escaping a predator. Time and expense is often wasted, said Scholkopf, when stranding center technicians are called on to relocate an otherwise healthy seal that is being coaxed back into the water when it is not ready or unknowingly harassed.
Call the center's 24-hour hotline at 609-266-0538 or the local police department if an animal appears to be in distress. For more, go to mmsc.org or find them on Facebook.
Jay Pagel, 44 of Egg Harbor Township feeding the seals at Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine NJ Wednesday May 3, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Volunteers from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center released six seals back to the ocean Wednesday in Sandy Hook, Monmouth County. Co-Director Sheila Dean says the six bonded together in the recovery pool at the Brigantine center.
Volunteers from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center released six rescued seals into the ocean May 31 in Sandy Hook, Monmouth County. Co-Director Sheila Dean says the six bonded together in the recovery pool at the Brigantine center.
Sheila Dean, Code Director of Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine along with the help of volunteers released six seals in Sandy Hook Beach, NJ. Wednesday May, 31, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine along with the help of volunteers released six seals in Sandy Hook Beach, NJ. Wednesday May, 31, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Director Bob Schoelkopf of Marine Mammal Stranding Center working with seals at marine mammal stranding center in Brigantine NJ Wednesday May 3, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Director Bob Schoelkopf of Marine Mammal Stranding Center talk about the marine life people encounter on the beach seals, dolphins, whales, sea turtles in Brigantine NJ Wednesday May 3, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Director Bob Schoelkopf of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center says seals ‘are after all wild animals, with pointed teeth and sharp claws as their main lines of defense, which they will use when threatened.’
Director Bob Schoelkopf of Marine Mammal Stranding Center sprays a seal May 3 at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. It’s easy for beachgoers to misinterpret the body language of a stranded seal, he said. ‘Seals will present themselves, often in a playful manner, when they want food,’ and when they don’t get it, they can become aggressive, he said.
TJ Milone, 13, of Ventnor, upset Thursday after his family called the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, which explained it couldn’t help the baby seal, writes in the sand, ‘This is the Marine Center’s fault,’ with an arrow pointed at the seal. In most cases when people call
about seals, the animals are fine and should be given space, says center Director Bob Schoelkopf.
TJ Milone, left, 13, and his mother Melissa Milone, right, of Ventnor, upset after they call the Marine Mammal Stranding Center of Brigantine, who explained that they cannot help the baby seal. Thursday April 13, 2017. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
A male grey seal that was found with shark bite wounds in Manasquan, recuperates in a bay at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Friday March 31, 2017. Founding Director Bob Schoelkopf said the center was quiet for most of the winter season but is now very busy with only one bay available.
A female harp seal that beached in Ocean City, MD, recuperates in a pool at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Friday March 31, 2017. Founding Director Bob Schoelkopf said the center was quiet for most of the winter season but is now very busy with only one bay available.
A female harbor seal that was found in a lethargic condition in Avalon, recuperates in a bay at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Friday March 31, 2017. Founding Director Bob Schoelkopf said the center was quiet for most of the winter season but is now very busy with only one bay available.
A dolphin is released back to see with help from the Coast Guard and Marine Mammal Rescue Center off the Cape May Inlet coast on Monday, March 20.
Coast Guard / PROVIDED
A dolphin is released back to sea Monday with help from the Coast Guard and Marine Mammal Stranding Center off the Cape May Inlet coast. See videos of the release and other dolphins in the North Wildwood surf with this story at PressofAC.com.
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine is tending a female harbor seal, seen Monday, brought in with cuts and infection last month from Long Beach Island. She is the first seal brought in this winter, which is usually the busiest time for seal rescues, the stranding center says.
The seal dives for a fish during feeding time. Monday February 13 2017 The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine is tending to a Harbor Seal brought in with cuts and infection last month from Long Beach Island. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Field Stranding Technician Mike Capp feeds the seal which is almost finished with it's rehabilitation. Monday February 13 2017 The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine is tending to a Harbor Seal brought in with cuts and infection last month from Long Beach Island. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine is tending a female harbor seal, seen Feb. 13, brought in with cuts and infection last month from Long Beach Island. She is the first seal brought in this winter, which is usually the busiest time for seal rescues, the stranding center says.
The Blaineville's beaked whale's head is unusual, with teeth protruding outside of the mouth. The species spends much of its life in deep waters eating squid, so it is rarely seen by humans. This 15-foot male was found floating dead in water near Island Beach State Park in Berkeley Township, Ocean County, last week, and its body was recovered Sunday.
A Loggerhead sea turtle is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine and at 280 pounds it is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
A Loggerhead sea turtle is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine and at 280 pounds it is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Two Loggerhead sea turtles are now being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. The larger, left, at 280 pounds is the largest the center has ever handled and the smaller turtle, right, at about 140 pounds. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
A Loggerhead sea turtle is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine and at 280 pounds it is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
A Loggerhead sea turtle is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine and at 280 pounds it is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Troy Platt, a technician at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, tries to feed squid to the loggerhead sea turtles, including this 280 pounder that wasn’t having it last week. Now that she’s eating, she was to go to North Carolina when Hurricane Matthew canceled her flight.
A Loggerhead sea turtle, that weighs 140 pounds, eats squid as it is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
A Loggerhead sea turtle, that weighs 140 pounds, eats squid as it is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Two Loggerhead sea turtles are now being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. The smaller turtle, front, at about 140 pounds and the larger, back, at 280 pounds is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Two Loggerhead sea turtles are now being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. The smaller turtle, left, at about 140 pounds and the larger, right, at 280 pounds is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Two Loggerhead sea turtles are now being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. The larger at 280 pounds is the largest the center has ever handled and the smaller turtle at about 140 pounds. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Two Loggerhead sea turtles are now being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. The smaller turtle, front, at about 140 pounds and the larger, back, at 280 pounds is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Troy Platt, a technician at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, tries to feed two loggerhead sea turtles with squid. The smaller turtle, in back, weighs about 140 pounds. It has been eating since it arrived, but the larger one in front, at 280 pounds, has yet to eat.
A Loggerhead sea turtle, that weighs 140 pounds, eats squid as it is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
A Loggerhead sea turtle is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine and at 280 pounds it is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
A Loggerhead sea turtle, that weighs 140 pounds, eats squid as it is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
A Loggerhead sea turtle is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine and at 280 pounds it is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Two Loggerhead sea turtles are now being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. The larger, left, at 280 pounds is the largest the center has ever handled and the smaller turtle, right, at about 140 pounds. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
A Loggerhead sea turtle, that weighs 140 pounds, eats squid as it is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Two Loggerhead sea turtles are now being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. The smaller turtle, front, at about 140 pounds and the larger, back, at 280 pounds is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Two Loggerhead sea turtles are now being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. The smaller turtle, left, at about 140 pounds and the larger, right, at 280 pounds is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine is caring for two loggerhead sea turtles. The smaller turtle, in front, is about 140 pounds. The one in back is the largest the center has ever handled at 280 pounds. Technician Troy Platt tries to feed both squid, which the smaller one eats, at right. It has been eating since it arrived, but the larger one has yet to eat.
A Loggerhead sea turtle is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine and at 280 pounds it is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
A Loggerhead sea turtle is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine and at 280 pounds it is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Troy Platt, Stranding Technician at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, feeds a 140 pound Loggerhead sea turtle with squid. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Two Loggerhead sea turtles are now being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. The larger at 280 pounds is the largest the center has ever handled and the smaller turtle at about 140 pounds. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Jay Pagel, 44 of Egg Harbor Township feeding the seals at Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine NJ Wednesday May 3, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
This gray seal was found with bite wounds in Sandy Hook, according to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.
Marine Mammal Stranding Center / provided
New Jersey's Marine Mammal Stranding Center is caring for a young gray seal that was attacked by a shark.
Marine Mammal Stranding Center / provided
Volunteers from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center released six seals back to the ocean Wednesday in Sandy Hook, Monmouth County. Co-Director Sheila Dean says the six bonded together in the recovery pool at the Brigantine center.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center released six rescued seals into the ocean May 31 in Sandy Hook, Monmouth County. Co-Director Sheila Dean says the six bonded together in the recovery pool at the Brigantine center.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Sheila Dean, co-director of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, says it’s fulfilling to watch animals they’ve cared for return to their natural habitat.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Sheila Dean, Code Director of Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine along with the help of volunteers released six seals in Sandy Hook Beach, NJ. Wednesday May, 31, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A seal steals the show as the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine releases six seals May 31 at a National Park Service beach at Sandy Hook. Watch them at
Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine along with the help of volunteers released six seals in Sandy Hook Beach, NJ. Wednesday May, 31, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Jay Pagel, 44 of Egg Harbor Township feeding the seals at Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine NJ Wednesday May 3, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Director Bob Schoelkopf of Marine Mammal Stranding Center working with seals at marine mammal stranding center in Brigantine NJ Wednesday May 3, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Director Bob Schoelkopf of Marine Mammal Stranding Center talk about the marine life people encounter on the beach seals, dolphins, whales, sea turtles in Brigantine NJ Wednesday May 3, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Director Bob Schoelkopf of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center says seals ‘are after all wild animals, with pointed teeth and sharp claws as their main lines of defense, which they will use when threatened.’
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Lindsey Steelman, 24 of Belleplain, NJ feeding the seals at Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine NJ Wednesday May 3, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Director Bob Schoelkopf of Marine Mammal Stranding Center sprays a seal May 3 at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. It’s easy for beachgoers to misinterpret the body language of a stranded seal, he said. ‘Seals will present themselves, often in a playful manner, when they want food,’ and when they don’t get it, they can become aggressive, he said.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A grey seal resting on a South Jersey beach
TJ Milone, 13, of Ventnor, upset Thursday after his family called the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, which explained it couldn’t help the baby seal, writes in the sand, ‘This is the Marine Center’s fault,’ with an arrow pointed at the seal. In most cases when people call
about seals, the animals are fine and should be given space, says center Director Bob Schoelkopf.
A baby seal, seen Thursday, was found on the Margate beach in front of Lucy the Elephant. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center only has room for one more seal.
TJ Milone, left, 13, and his mother Melissa Milone, right, of Ventnor, upset after they call the Marine Mammal Stranding Center of Brigantine, who explained that they cannot help the baby seal. Thursday April 13, 2017. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
The U.S. Coast Guard received a reporting stating there was a small seal on the Coast Guard Training Center on Cape May beach. The Coast Guard immediately contacted the Marine Mammal Stranding Center to request their assistance in rescuing the seal.
The U.S. Coast Guard received a report stating there was a small seal on the Coast Guard Training Center on Cape May beach. The Coast Guard immediately contacted the Marine Mammal Stranding Center to request their assistance in rescuing the seal.
The U.S. Coast Guard received a report stating there was a small seal on the Coast Guard Training Center on Cape May beach. The Coast Guard immediately contacted the Marine Mammal Stranding Center to request their assistance in rescuing the seal.
The Coast Guard contacted the Marine Mammal Stranding Center for assistance in rescuing the baby seal Saturday.
A male grey seal that was found with shark bite wounds in Manasquan, recuperates in a bay at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Friday March 31, 2017. Founding Director Bob Schoelkopf said the center was quiet for most of the winter season but is now very busy with only one bay available.
A female harp seal that beached in Ocean City, MD, recuperates in a pool at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Friday March 31, 2017. Founding Director Bob Schoelkopf said the center was quiet for most of the winter season but is now very busy with only one bay available.
A female harbor seal that was found in a lethargic condition in Avalon, recuperates in a bay at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Friday March 31, 2017. Founding Director Bob Schoelkopf said the center was quiet for most of the winter season but is now very busy with only one bay available.
A dolphin is released back to see with help from the Coast Guard and Marine Mammal Rescue Center off the Cape May Inlet coast on Monday, March 20.
A dolphin is released back to sea Monday with help from the Coast Guard and Marine Mammal Stranding Center off the Cape May Inlet coast. See videos of the release and other dolphins in the North Wildwood surf with this story at PressofAC.com.
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine is tending a female harbor seal, seen Monday, brought in with cuts and infection last month from Long Beach Island. She is the first seal brought in this winter, which is usually the busiest time for seal rescues, the stranding center says.
The seal dives for a fish during feeding time. Monday February 13 2017 The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine is tending to a Harbor Seal brought in with cuts and infection last month from Long Beach Island. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Field Stranding Technician Mike Capp feeds the seal which is almost finished with it's rehabilitation. Monday February 13 2017 The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine is tending to a Harbor Seal brought in with cuts and infection last month from Long Beach Island. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine is tending a female harbor seal, seen Feb. 13, brought in with cuts and infection last month from Long Beach Island. She is the first seal brought in this winter, which is usually the busiest time for seal rescues, the stranding center says.
This harbor seal at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine was brought in with cuts and an infection last month from Long Beach Island. She is almost done rehabilitation.
whale DNA tests are hoped to reveal more about the 35-foot, 25-ton humpback whale that washed up dead on a sandbar off Long Beach Island, the Marine Mammal Standing Center says.
The Blaineville's beaked whale's head is unusual, with teeth protruding outside of the mouth. The species spends much of its life in deep waters eating squid, so it is rarely seen by humans. This 15-foot male was found floating dead in water near Island Beach State Park in Berkeley Township, Ocean County, last week, and its body was recovered Sunday.
Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Historic Gardner's Basin, Atlantic City, 1983.
A Loggerhead sea turtle, that weighs 140 pounds, is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
A Loggerhead sea turtle is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine and at 280 pounds it is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
A Loggerhead sea turtle is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine and at 280 pounds it is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Two Loggerhead sea turtles are now being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. The larger, left, at 280 pounds is the largest the center has ever handled and the smaller turtle, right, at about 140 pounds. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
A Loggerhead sea turtle is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine and at 280 pounds it is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
A Loggerhead sea turtle is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine and at 280 pounds it is the largest the center has ever handled. Thursday September 29, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Troy Platt, a technician at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, tries to feed squid to the loggerhead sea turtles, including this 280 pounder that wasn’t having it last week. Now that she’s eating, she was to go to North Carolina when Hurricane Matthew canceled her flight.