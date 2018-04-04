An offshoot of the Marine Mammal Protection Act — enacted by Congress in 1972 to outlaw the killing or harassment of any marine mammal in United States waters — is a day Congress dubbed International Day of the Seal a decade later.

Commonly called Seal Day by animal-rights groups and wildlife conservationists since its March 1982 inception, the day’s initial objective was to call attention to the reckless and inhumane hunting practices that drove certain seal species to the brink of extinction. Never under scrutiny were indigenous natives of Alaska and parts of Canada who continue to hunt seals for subsistence, but rather commercial hunters who mass slaughtered mainly juvenile seals for nothing more than their skins and pelts.

The federal regulations achieved their mission, as threatened species rebounded and penalties for violations became much more severe.

Locally, Seal Day is now publicized more as way to convey information about the seals and other marine wildlife that share our coastal New Jersey waters and the proper protocol to follow if an animal is spotted or encountered on a beach.

Brigantine’s Marine Mammal Stranding Center will celebrate Seal Day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at the center's Sea Life Educational Center and Gift Shop, 3625 Atlantic-Brigantine Blvd., adjacent to the Brigantine Historical Society Museum. The event will include kids activities such as face painting and arts-and-crafts, educational demos conducted by stranding center education coordinator Lauren Harshaw, museum tours, a documentary film detailing the center's history, meet-and-greets with the center's mascot LuSeal and a live camera feed of the center's current intensive-care unit and recovery-pool patients on a large-screen TV. It is free and open to the public, but donations to the center are always welcome.

Sheila Dean, co-founding director of the stranding center along with her husband, Bob Schoelkopf, said the day serves to inform the public of the center's main mission of rescuing and rehabilitating sick and injured seals — more than 5,000 since its 1978 founding with a 90 percent recovery rate — and returning them to the wild. Invariably, said Dean, the center's Seal Day tends to enlighten many residents who were unaware that seals migrate this far south from their normal Arctic habitats.

“It's a great event for raising awareness of these animals and what to do if you happen to see one,” Dean said. “Most importantly, keep your distance.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the federal agency that enforces rules regarding marine mammals, recommends people and their pets stay at least 150 feet away from beached seals at all times. “If they feel threatened, they will bite quickly and hard,” Dean said.

Late November through early May is when seal activity is most prevalent in New Jersey, or when water in this region is coldest. There are currently seven seals in the center's ICU, which is tended to daily by stranding technicians Jay Pagel, Troy Platt and Mike Kapp, a group of college interns earning course credit for a marine-biology curriculum, and periodically by an on-call veterinarian.

The most common seal species the center deals with are harbor, grey and harp. Along with New Jersey's 130 miles of coastline, the center responds to calls from more than 1,600 miles of bayfront, rivers and tributaries and often takes in distressed marine mammals and sea turtles from other states. It is the only licensed facility of its kind in New Jersey.

Stranding center technicians coordinate with a trained volunteer staff when a beached animal is reported to the center. Depending on location, a call goes out to a volunteer to investigate, photos and information are relayed to the techs to determine whether a rescue is warranted, and if so, the volunteer stays with the animal until help arrives. The most common ailments technicians deal with are shark bites, boat and propeller strikes, fishing-gear entanglements, parasites, and respiratory and other infections.

Unbeknownst to many people, seals spend as much of their lives out of water as in, and most sightings involve a seal that is merely resting or escaping a predator. Time and expense is often wasted, said Scholkopf, when stranding center technicians are called on to relocate an otherwise healthy seal that is being coaxed back into the water when it is not ready or unknowingly harassed.

Call the center's 24-hour hotline at 609-266-0538 or the local police department if an animal appears to be in distress. For more, go to mmsc.org or find them on Facebook.