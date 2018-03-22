Palm Sunday, March 25, marks the beginning of the most sacred and solemn week in the church's calendar. Palms will be blessed and distributed during all weekend Masses (4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday).
There will be no morning masses from Thursday through Saturday; however, the following special services will be offered. At 5 p.m. on Holy Thursday, March 29, the church will provide a Poor Man's Dinner, consisting of soup and bread, in St. Philip Hall. This will be followed by the celebration of Mass of the Lord's Supper at 7 p.m. in the church.
On Good Friday there will only be a 3 p.m. service commemorating Christ's passion and death.
There will be no 4 p.m. Mass on Holy Saturday, March 31, but there will be an 8 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass.
On Easter Sunday, April 1, the regular Sunday Mass schedule will be in effect.