BRIGANTINE — The Women's Club of St. Thomas the Apostle Church might take exception to the notion that worthy causes and social mingling should not be mixed.
Starting 2 p.m. Sunday, the Women's Club welcomes all ladies 5 and older to partake in the group's inaugural Tea Party Social, which will feature a three-course tea party luncheon, door prizes and gift baskets guests can bid on. The event will be inside the St. Philips Hall church annex, 331 Eighth St. South. A $25 ticket — $15 for those 10 and under — will help support the humanitarian endeavors the Women's Club engages in throughout the year. Doors open at 1 p.m.
“As a club, there are a number of charitable activities that we participate in each year, including a scholarship fund we give to graduating eighth-graders planning to attend a Catholic high school,” said Lynne Flanagan, corresponding secretary of the club that includes more than 80 women members of St. Thomas parish. “Women in our group present different ideas for fundraising efforts or charitable contributions during our meetings, and we rally behind them. This is merely a social function, but profits, if any, will be funneled back into the Women's Club to help subsidize future projects.”
Flanagan said that earlier this month, the Women's Club collected and donated hundreds of supplies to Adelaide's Place in Atlantic City, which provides a safe environment for homeless women.
Sunday's event will include tea party-centric fare such as chicken salad croissants, tavern ham and Havarti cheese with champagne mustard on rye, cucumber with chive cream cheese on white bread, and peanut butter and jelly for children. There will also be olives and pickles, cheese crisps, stuffed tomato and fruit cup as appetizers, and sides will include cole slaw and a zucchini-and-cheese bake. Desserts will feature cheese cake, brownies and cupcakes. There will also be a selection of hot teas, lemonade and iced tea.
Attendees will be welcome to bid on eight themed baskets, and a gardener's basket will be given away as a door prize, according to Flanagan.
Call 609-266-0135 or 609-948-5160 for more information.
Support Team Malloy in 5K run
One of St. Thomas the Apostle's most staunch supporters for several years was longtime Brigantine resident Mary Malloy, who died at age 97 in December 2016. Malloy became stricken with Alzheimer’s disease in later life, and lived out her final five years at the Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway Township.
As a show of support for a facility that her daughter, Jeannine Bonanni, said became like an extended family, Mary Malloy's team will participate for the sixth year in the eighth annual Seashore Gardens 5K run 9 a.m. Sunday on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
Mary Malloy was one of 10 siblings originally from Philadelphia, and her support team has consistently been among the largest in the Seashore Gardens 5K since becoming involved six years ago.
“She passed away but we're still continuing to do it,” said Bonanni, a 23-year administrator in the Brigantine School District. “Seashore Gardens was my mom's residence for five years. They became like her second family, and will always be part of our extended family.
“My mother was from the old school, and one of those 'Don't ever put me in a nursing home' sorts, but we didn't have a choice. For safety reasons, she could not be left alone,” Bonanni added.
The decision proved a hard adjustment for the first couple of years, Bonanni said.
“Mom didn't want to do anything but watch TV and stay in bed at first, but the entire Seashore Gardens staff on her wing is trained in dealing with Alzheimer's and dementia — with keeping them active all day long and keeping their minds working,” she said. “And once those faces became familiar to her, she was content and became part of the group.”
Pre-race registration is $30 and $40 the day of the race. Registration includes a T-shirt. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s Outreach Services at Seashore Gardens. Participants are encouraged to run or walk in superhero costumes, and prizes will be awarded in several costume categories.
Cash prizes also will be awarded to the top male and female runners. First place receives $150, second $100 and third $50. Medals will also be given out to the top-three male and female runners in their age groups.
Register at seashoregardens.org, call Sharon DiAngio at 609-748-4614, or email dangios@eashorgardens.org.
Ordille children fundraiser May 6
The seventh annual Hope for the Ordille Children fundraiser returns 2-6 p.m. Sunday, May 6, to Laguna Grill & Rum Bar, 14th Street South and Ocean Avenue.
The event supports Brigantine residents John and Cindy Ordille in the care of their two disabled sons, Tommy and Lucas. A $20 ticket includes food, beverages, door prizes, 50/50 raffles and a Chinese auction.
Call 609-412-3510 or 609-214-8662 for more information.
Contributions can be made to the registered 501(c) 3 non-profit by writing checks to:
Tommy and Lucas Ordille Fund, P.O. Box 363 Brigantine, NJ 08203.