The Brigantine Farmers Market kicked off its fifth season the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend at Haneman Park. The market featured not only its usual array of hands-on activities, locally grown produce and fresh-harvested seafood, but also the debut of two books penned by local authors — James McCusker's novel Black McCool and the Brigantine Polar Bears' Brigantine Cuisine Cookbook.
The Brigantine Cuisine Cookbook is actually a collaboration of authors who contributed more than 300 recipes spanning the gamut from appetizers, soups and side dishes to entrees and desserts. All proceeds from the $20 cost benefits the Fisher House Foundation through the Brigantine Polar Bears club.
The impetus behind creating the cookbook was having to reschedule this year's annual New Year's Day polar plunge to Jan. 13 due to dangerous weather conditions. The switch created a shortfall in the usual amount the Brigantine Polar Bears were able to raise — which totaled more than $500,000 to Fisher House over a 12-year stretch. An organizing committee consisting of Rose Kelly, Donna Vanzant, Esther Casale, Tricia Cosgrove, Jack Kelly, Mike Leeds, Donald Casale and Emmett Turner came up with the cookbook idea through a fundraising component offered by the Nebraska-based Morris Press Cookbooks. Local artist Augie Peltonen drew the front cover design of a polar bear wearing a chef's cap and holding cooking utensils.
“We reached out to all our Polar Bears sponsors and offered each the chance to submit a recipe, then Donna and Mike went around and targeted all the local residents, businesses and basically any other locals who were interested in giving us their favorite family recipes,” said Cosgrove, the annual polar plunge's principal organizer. “We presented the idea to City Council, Esther and Donna put it out on Facebook and social media, and in about a month we collected over 300 recipes.”
The cookbook is loaded with helpful hints and photos from past polar plunges.
Linda Rosas, of Brigantine Bella Rosas Florist, had her homemade carrot cake recipe published, as well as a recipe for chicken and wine.
“The chicken and wine was my grandmother's recipe,” Rosas said. “You were given a choice and could categorize what you submitted. It was very well thought out and planned, and it's for a great cause. I hope it sells thousands.”
The cookbook is available at Casale Al Mare, 3212 Brigantine Blvd.; at North Point Marina, 1225 East Shore Drive, or by calling 267-347-0179.
McCusker a market regular
Black McCool is the third novel by author James McCusker, a 30-year-old who grew up in Brigantine and now lives in the suburban Philadelphia area with his fiancee, Adrienne.
The couple will have a regular tent set up each week at the Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon and will personally autograph copies of Black McCool, its 2013 precursor called Atlantic City Nights that foreshadows by 25 years the same cast of crime-drama characters, and a romance novel McCusker wrote in 2016 called Left in the Sand that is set in Brigantine.
The newest book is $20. Ten percent of sales from all McCusker's books will go to Reach Out and Read, a Boston-based not-for-profit dedicated to the literacy growth of young children. (see reachoutandread.org).
“A lot of kids have trouble reading early on, and this program helps them grasp the concepts at a young age,” said McCusker. “A lot happens in a child's mind early on, and this helps set the stage for learning to read at a crucial developmental stage.”
McCusker said he wrote his first short story at the age of nine, and essentially always had a love and flair for creative writing.
“I always had a passion for getting my ideas out there and creating my own stories,” he said, adding that some of the cast and characters he writes about are often tweaked versions of real people. “Much of it is nonfiction with my own twist on it, and some is totally fictitious. There's a little bit of both.”
For more information, go to booksbymccusker.com.