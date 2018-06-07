The Brigantine Green Team's health-and-wellness committee, established two years ago by John Addrizzo, hosts monthly hands-on events at the Brigantine Farmers Market as well as what are called Active Awareness walks 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
Groups meet at the Shark Park playground, near the intersection of 26th Street and Ocean Avenue. All are welcome to participate. Two of the walks took place in May and eight more are scheduled through Sept. 26.
A passionate physical fitness advocate and staunch supporter of environmental sustainability, Addrizzo created a link between the two, informing the health-and-wellness committee. His Active Awareness walks typically last an hour to 90 minutes, with participants welcome to walk at their own pace.
“It's kind of a good combination of getting in some fitness and being social while you're walking and helping to keep Brigantine clean,” Addrizzo said. “We hand out regular garbage bags and recyclable bags, gloves, pickers and T-shirts while they last.”
Depending on how many volunteers show up, the group either tackles a single area of the island, or divides into subsections and cleans two different areas.
“One area we clean four times a year is Brigantine Boulevard from the Lighthouse Circle to 14th Street South, which is the section of road we adopted through the ACUA Adopt-a-Road program,” Addrizzo said. “We'll also do various sections of the beach, Ocean Avenue and at least twice a year the recreational complex that includes Shark Park and the ball fields from 24th to 26th streets. Sometimes we'll also help out the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, which has adopted the section of county road from the bridge to the lighthouse.”
Addrizzo's professional background is in pharmaceutical marketing, which is made up of many health-and-wellness related elements, he said.
“I've been working in health-and-wellness for more than 20 years at GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and other companies doing pharma marketing, and a lot of consumer health education has been what I've focused on,” Addrizzo said. “That's where my passions lie, so I'm kind of tying that into the Green Team's environmental causes.”
Exercise and ecology often go hand-in-hand, added Addrizzo.
“Often what's good for your body in terms of fitness is also good for the earth,” he said. “For instance, instead of driving to work, if you bike or walk to work you're helping to sustain the environment while also getting physically fit doing it.”
About 20 people showed up for each of the first two Active Awareness walks in May. The low-key, walk-at-your-own pace gatherings tend to attract those who may not otherwise gravitate toward more regimented forms of exercise.
“It's a good way to get in a little exercise without really thinking about it,” Addrizzo said. “Going to the gym for an hour or going for a jog is not something everybody wants to do, but going for a walk can be rather enjoyable, and while they're doing it they're cleaning up their community.”
Along with the 10 scheduled Active Awareness walks, the health-and-wellness committee has special guests lined up for the Farmers Market on June 16, July 7 and Aug. 18. Brigantine Physical Therapy and Fitness owners Megan Doran and Paul Danaher will host one event, as will a massage therapist and a registered dietician from AtlantiCare during the other two.
“The AtlantiCare people bring a lot of literature on how to eat healthier and how to eat a more environmentally friendly diet, which would be a diet lower in dairy products and meats, and they teach people how to get a lot of proteins from several nonanimal-based sources,” Addrizzo said.
Besides overfishing or overharvesting seafood in the world's oceans, Addrizzo said, “the amount of land, water and grain it takes to produce a pound of meat for consumption, as opposed to just consuming that farm-raised produce ourselves, is better for the earth overall. Sticking largely to a plant-based diet is not only healthier and easier on the wallet, it's also more environmentally sustainable and healthy for the earth.”
Visit brigantinegreenteam.com or e-mail brigantinebeachgreenteam@outlook.com for more information.