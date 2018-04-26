Honeybees are less than half an inch long and live only a few weeks. But the little buzzers do an incalculable service for humankind, says Gary Schempp, beekeeper and owner of Busy Bees NJ, a honeybee rescue company in Cape May Court House.
“Bees and in particular honeybees pollinate 30 percent or more of all the food we eat. Without bees, you might as well take a third of the food off our tables.”
In 2006, honeybees made headlines due to colony collapse disorder, in which whole populations of bees simply disappeared from their hives. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the species is slowly making a comeback. To help them along, the Brigantine Garden Club asked Schempp how to attract more bees to the island.
“Honeybees are vanishing through pesticides, habitat loss and climate change,” said club president Debbie Pucci. “They’re so critical to pollinate the crops that feed us, we wanted to do all we can to help.”
In 2017, club members launched a project to help monarch butterflies by planting milkweed, where the butterflies lay their eggs. “It worked, so we made honeybees our project for this year,” said Pucci.
Bees like milkweed, too, as well as wild plants including clover, lupine, and the blanket flowers that are so prevalent in Brigantine. To draw bees, an unruly wildflower garden is a far better choice than a well-manicured lawn, said Schempp.
“Everybody wants that nice velvety green lawn, but grass needs a lot of water, weed control and fertilizer and provides no nectar or pollen. The cost to the environment is exorbitant, and so is the maintenance. It’s better to put Astroturf out there, and plant wildflowers.”
That includes the lowly dandelion. “Dandelions are awesome,” he said. “Most people spray to kill them without realizing they produce nectar. We need more of them.” Besides, he adds, their leaves make a great salad.
According to the Honeybee Conservancy, in the springtime, honeybees are attracted to crocus, hyacinth, borage, calendula and wild lilac. In the summer, they love cosmos, coneflowers, snapdragons, foxglove, hosta and of course, bee balm. Come fall, they’ll make a bee line for zinnias, sedum, asters, witch hazel and goldenrod.
To learn more, join members of the Brigantine Garden Club at its May meeting Monday, May 7, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St. Nonmembers are welcome. For more information, see www.facebook.com/BrigantineGardenClub.