BRIGANTINE — Beaches will be guarded for Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28.
The following beaches will have lifeguards on duty from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Second Street North, 15th Street South, 26th Street South and 38th Street South.
The beaches will be open weekends only. On Monday, June 18, the Beach Patrol will open up 12 stations for the week. On June 23, beaches will be open in full.
The Beach Patrol would like to remind all beach patrons to be safe while enjoying the beaches. Parents should be vigilant in watching their children both on the sand and in the water. Only swim at beaches with lifeguards on duty. In case of an emergency, call 911 immediately.