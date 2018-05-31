Riding personal watercraft, such as a Jet Ski, is one of the most exciting things you can do on the water, but it can also be one of the most dangerous. Although statistics indicate that jet skis are not involved in a significantly greater percentage of accidents than other watercraft, the accidents involving jet skis are more likely to be serious or fatal. In order to ensure your own safety and the safety of others, there are a few basic guidelines you should remember every time you ride.
First and most important, you must always wear a properly fitted, Coast Guard-approved lifejacket. Attach a whistle to your life jacket in case you need to summon help. Second, make use of the engine-stop accessory provided by the manufacturer. Most personal watercraft come with a lanyard that is placed around the wrist, and will automatically shut off the engine if the driver falls.
Once you are out on the water, constantly be on the lookout for other boats, skiers, divers and swimmers. It can be difficult, especially in choppy water, to see swimmers and fallen skiers, so you must be constantly vigilant and keep a wide distance from boats and the shoreline. Respect the rights of others. Stay at least 100 feet away from other boats, anglers and canoeists. Collisions are the most common type of personal watercraft accidents. Do not use waves and the wakes made by boats as jump ramps. Many novice personal watercraft users are injured when they lose control of their craft trying to jump waves. Know the water you're operating in so you can avoid weeds, rocks and sandbars. Be conscious of the noise your craft makes. And most importantly, do not operate a watercraft if you have had any alcohol or other drugs. Keep in mind that in New Jersey, to operate a personal watercraft, you must be at least 16 years old, complete a boating safety course and have a New Jersey Boating Safety Certificate.
Learn more about boating safety. Flotilla 85 of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary conducts About Boating Safely classes in Brigantine. The next class will be Saturday, June 9. Upon passing the test at the end of the “About Boating Safely” class, a New Jersey Boating Safety Certificate will be issued. A $60 prepaid registration is required. Classes are taught by qualified U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors. Each class will run 8 hours and a lunch will be provided. Class size is limited so please, register now to guarantee availability.
Classes will also be given on: Saturday, July 14, and Saturday, Aug. 11. All classes start at 9 a.m. and are held at the Brigantine Beach Community Center, 265 42nd St. You may register by leaving a message at 609-926-7607 or emailing boatsafely@comcast.net. Class information is also available at uscgaux-brigantine-nj.org.