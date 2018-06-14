Submerged objects pose a danger to all boaters. For most boaters the question isn’t whether they will strike a submerged object, but when. The safety of your passengers is priority number one and mitigating further damage to your vessel is priority number two. Here are some actions to take after hitting a submerged object.
First, bring the boat to dead slow or stop. Assume you are in danger and have everyone put on a life jacket if they haven’t already. Next, you or a crew member should check all bilges to determine whether the vessel is taking on water. If it is, do what you can to slow or stop the water flow. Stuff the hole with rags, bedding or whatever you have on board until help arrives.
Determine that you are not aground. If the engine has stalled, try to restart it. If it starts, try shifting forward and reverse to confirm you haven’t lost propulsion. If you are in an area where the boat may drift onto a sandbar or into a bridge, dock or other vessel, anchor your boat if possible. Stay aware of your surroundings. Don’t experience a second casualty because the vessel drifts into something because the captain took his or her attention away from the helm.
If the engine, transmission and bilges seem OK, slowly accelerate and pay close attention for any evidence of noise or vibration. Watch engine gauges closely to make sure all systems are functioning normally. Putting the engine in gear or even starting it may increase water pressure or vibration which can turn a nonleak into a leak. Keep an eye on your bilges. Take your boat to a marina to have it checked to confirm there is no damage.
All operators of power vessels and personal watercraft (Jet Ski, Wave Runner, etc.) on the waters of New Jersey, regardless of age, are now required to possess a boating safety certificate.
