For the week of ending March 21, the Brigantine Police Department responded to approximately 302 calls for service. The department made 51 motor vehicle stops including 7 summonses issued, 2 Domestic Related Incidents, 26 property checks (multiple checks in each incident) and assisted on 17 medical incidents. The department also made two arrests during this time period.

3/16/2018: A 36 year old Delran man was arrested and charged with Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Harassment and Stalking. He was lodged into the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

3/16/2018: A 26 year old Brigantine man was arrested and charged with Burglary, Theft and Criminal Mischief. He was released pending a court date.

***These charges are merely an accusation and not proof of guilt. In all criminal cases a charged defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.***

As a reminder, anyone with information on a crime or wishing to report a crime can anonymously contact the Brigantine Police Department 609-266-7414 or Atlantic County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-658-8477

Brigantine Leash Laws for Dog Owners:

No dogs shall be taken or permitted upon any public beaches between 14th Street North and the southwesternmost portion of the beaches of the City of Brigantine between May 30 and September 30, inclusive, and no dog shall be taken or permitted on said beaches between October 1 and May 29 each year unless said dog shall be securely fastened to a leash and accompanied by and under the control of a person.

B.

Dogs are prohibited at all times from all public parks and playgrounds whether on a leash or not, whether licensed or not.

C.

Dogs are prohibited at all times from the promenade upon the seawall extending from 9th Street North to 15th Street North, whether on a leash or not, whether licensed or not.

D.

Dogs are prohibited on public school grounds.

***THE OLD BRIGANTINE BRIDGE IS CLOSED TO FISHING DUE TO IT’S DETERIORATING UNSAFE CONDITION. TEMPORARY FENCING WAS ERECTED AND POLICE WILL BE CHECKING TO MAKE SURE THAT NO ONE IS ON IT. Please stay off of the old bridge.