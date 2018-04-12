For the week of ending April 11, 2018 the Brigantine Police Department responded to approximately 307 calls for service. The department made 67 motor vehicle stops including 22 summonses issued, 29 property checks (multiple checks in each incident) and assisted on 18 medical incidents. The department also made five arrests during this time period.
This information is supplied by city police. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
A 27-year-old Mays Landing man was arrested April 11 on outstanding warrants and held at the Atlantic County jail in lieu of bail.
A 41-year-old Brigantine woman was arrested April 7 and charged with contempt of court. She was released pending a court date.
A 27-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested April 7 on an outstanding warrant. He was released pending a court date.
A 53-year-old Bedminster man was arrested April 7 and charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a breath test, reckless driving and having an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. He was released pending a court date.
4/5/2018: A 58-year-old Cape May man was arrested April 5 and charged with contempt of court. He was released pending a court date.
Lock your car doors
The Brigantine Police Department is investigating several car burglaries. We cannot express this enough — all car doors were unlocked. Please spread the word. Don’t be a victim. Lock your car doors.
Leash laws
No dogs shall be taken or permitted upon any public beaches between 14th Street North and the southwesternmost portion of the beaches of the city between May 30 and Sept. 30, inclusive, and no dog shall be taken or permitted on said beaches between Oct. 1 and May 29 each year unless the dog is securely fastened to a leash and accompanied by and under the control of a person.
Dogs are prohibited at all times from all public parks and playgrounds whether on a leash or not, whether licensed or not.
Dogs are prohibited at all times from the promenade upon the seawall extending from Ninth Street North to 15th Street North, whether on a leash or not, whether licensed or not.
Dogs are prohibited on public school grounds.
Bridge closed
The old Brigantine Bridge is closed to fishing due to its deteriorating unsafe condition. Temporary fencing was erected and police will be checking to make sure no one is on it. Please stay off the old bridge.
Important phone numbers
Call 911 if it is a life-threatening emergency or a crime in progress.
Call 266-7414 if it is not a life threatening emergency, you need an officer and to report suspicious activity. You would also call this number to file a police report.
Call 266-7414 for general information or questions about the Brigantine Police Department.
You can anonymously give information to the police, but it is helpful to have that information in case we need to re-contact you for additional information.
Anyone with information on a crime or wishing to report a crime also can anonymously contact the Atlantic County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 800-658-8477
Will the officer stop and talk to me?
Not unless you specifically request it. If you want to speak with the officer, tell the dispatcher when you call in. Many times the dispatcher will ask if you want the officer to stop by and speak with you.