For the week ending June 13, the Brigantine Police Department responded to approximately 359 calls for service. The department made 61 motor vehicle stops including 18 summonses issued; handled 34 property checks (multiple checks in each incident), seven burglar alarms, eight domestic-related incidents, five suspicious activity incidents and nine community policing incidents; and assisted on 18 medical incidents. The department also made two arrests during this time.
This information is supplied by city police. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
June 9: A 40-year-old Brigantine woman was arrested on outstanding warrants. She was released pending a court date.
June 12: A 50-year-old Brigantine man was arrested on outstanding warrants. He was released pending a court date.
PBA Bicycle Rodeo
The PBA Local No. 204 Bicycle Rodeo will be held June 23 at the parking lot behind City Hall. The time is 9 a.m. to noon. Come out for fun, games and free safety equipment. Spread the word.
Summer is here
Please help keep Brigantine safe during the summer months. Please obey speed limits and drive carefully during this heavily traveled season. Buckle up — seat belts save lives. Please drive with caution.
Please respect our beaches and remember to take your trash with you when you leave the beach or place it in the proper receptacle.
Alcohol is not permitted on beaches. Officers will be strictly enforcing this local code and issuing summons for violations. Please, no alcohol on the beach.
DWI patrols will be deployed this season at strategic times. Please don’t drink and drive.
Leash laws
No dogs shall be taken or permitted upon any public beaches between 14th Street North and the southwesternmost portion of the beaches of the city between May 30 and Sept. 30, inclusive, and no dog shall be taken or permitted on said beaches between Oct. 1 and May 29 each year unless the dog is securely fastened to a leash and accompanied by and under the control of a person.
Dogs are prohibited at all times from all public parks and playgrounds whether on a leash or not, whether licensed or not.
Dogs are prohibited at all times from the promenade upon the seawall extending from Ninth Street North to 15th Street North, whether on a leash or not, whether licensed or not.
Dogs are prohibited on public school grounds.
Bridge closed
The old Brigantine Bridge is closed to fishing due to its deteriorating unsafe condition. Temporary fencing was erected and police will be checking to make sure no one is on it. Please stay off the old bridge.
Parking law
New Jersey State Law: 39:4-135. Parking; Direction and Side of Street; Angle Parking
The operator of a vehicle shall not stop, stand or park the vehicle in a roadway other than parallel with the edge of the roadway headed in the direction of traffic, on the right-hand side of the road and with the curb side of the vehicle within six inches of the edge of the roadway, except as follows:
a. Upon those streets which have been designated by ordinance and have been marked or signed for angle parking, vehicles shall be parked at the angle to the curb designated and indicated by the ordinance and marks or signs.
b. Upon one-way streets, local authorities may permit parking of vehicles parallel with the left-hand edge of the roadway headed in the direction of traffic, on the left-hand side of the road and with the curb side of the vehicle within six inches of the edge of the roadway.
Parking of boats and trailers
The parking of boats and/or trailers shall be prohibited within the city of Brigantine from Dec. 1 through and including May 1 of each and every year. Between May 2 and Nov. 30 of any year, it shall be unlawful for any person to park any boat or trailer in the city of Brigantine for a continuous period of more than 48 hours in such places as parking is authorized unless the owner or operator of said boat or trailer owns or leases the property in front of which said boat or trailer is so parked. Between May 2 and Nov. 30 of any year, boats may be parked for longer than a period of 48 hours in any street in front of any legally operated and licensed marina on the same side of said street as said marina but only within the area between the property lines of said marina property if said lines were extended into said street in front of said property. Please visit the city of Brigantine website for more information on where you can and cannot park a boat/trailer within the city of Brigantine. Do a search for “Boat and Trailer Parking” in the eCode 360 section of the website.
Important phone numbers
Call 911 if it is a life-threatening emergency or a crime in progress.
Call 266-7414 if it is not a life-threatening emergency, you need an officer and to report suspicious activity. You would also call this number to file a police report.
Call 266-7414 for general information or questions about the Brigantine Police Department.
You can anonymously give information to the police, but it is helpful to have that information in case we need to re-contact you for additional information.
Anyone with information on a crime or wishing to report a crime also can anonymously contact the Atlantic County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 800-658-8477
The officer will stop and talk to you only if you specifically request it. If you want to speak with the officer, tell the dispatcher when you call in. Many times the dispatcher will ask if you want the officer to stop by and speak with you.