Rosemont University’s Mike Lange (Atlantic City High School) finished among the top 10 golfers at the NCAA Division 111 championships in Greensboro, North Carolina. The sophomore from Brigantine shot a 1 under par 71 to finish 10th overall. Lange shot an opening day 70 to tie the lowest score in relation to par in a single round in the program history,
Aliza Haider (Atlantic City High School) was named as one of the top high school leaders by The Press of Atlantic City. The senior from Brigantine was the co-captain of the swim team and a member of the varsity crew team. Haider has a 4.49 GPA and will attend Princeton to fulfill her ambition of becoming a doctor.
Courtney Reed of Absegami was also honored. Courtney was a 2017 Press All-Star rower. She will attend Alabama University, where she will be a pre-med student. She’s the daughter of Tim and Beth Reed.
Leo Hamlett was named as new head football coach at Atlantic City High School. Leo quarterbacked Holy Spirit to an 11-0 record and the Parochial A championship in 1990. Leo went on to play at Delaware where he was named the Yankee Conference Player of the Year in 1995.
Leo was also a very successful offensive coordinator at Holy Spirit where his teams won state championships in 2010 and 2011.
Will Hoffman and Charlie Murray of Holy Spirit finished fifth in the boys lightweight varsity doubles in the national championships. Spartans Andrew Buchan and Brett Mc Gettigan took second place in the boys varsity doubles.
Mya Pomatto finished first in the javelin and sister Michaela finished second in the discus for Egg Harbor Township in the sectional track championships.
Freshman Shane Solari was promoted to the Holy Spirit varsity baseball team.
Turning back the pages to …
1950-1955: Ken Loeffler established the highest winning percentage at La Salle College and of all Philadelphia basketball coaches. His record for 6 years was 145 and 30 for a .829 percentage.
Loeffler not only coached the varsity but also coached our freshman team at the same time. Tom Gola once stated, “He was the most brilliant coach I had in all my years of basketball.”
Tom Gola has the second highest winning coaching percentage .740 with a record of 37-13 for two seasons at La Salle. Jay Wright of Villanova is the modern day Philadelphia record holder with a record of 422-165 for a winning percentage of .719 and two national championships.
But of the 77 coaches in the history of Big Five programs, only three — Rollie Massimino, Jay Wright, and Loeffler — have guided their teams to national titles. Only Loeffler has gotten to two NCAA championship games and also won an NIT. (The NIT was the national championship at that time)
John Wooden, considered by many to be the greatest coach of all time, had a record of 620 -147 for a .808 percentage at UCLA.
1977: The rookie class of lifeguards included Joe Wilkins, Nick Crosson, Mike Bromell, Leo Stinson, Tom Donahue, Butch Reed, Don Marrandino, Mary Ripple, Jean Livezey and Eileen Carmody.
1997: Alex Polillo and Doreen Dulay were managers for the North School champion basketball team that included Heather Chafe, Jen Daniels, Johanne Daniels, Dana Dickinson, Taylor Liput, Kristen Morgan, Heather Strickler, Shara Torres, Pam Wilson, and Katie Zein.
2004: Bill Walsh coached the Holy Spirit football team with locals Billy Chafe, Max Lee, Jim McCusker, John Bewley, Joe Farrow, Anthony Buchel, Dan McGahn and Justin Urbanis. Under Walsh’s leadership the team would develop into the 2007 Non Public A state champions, beating Immaculata.