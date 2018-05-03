Dennis Haney had eight saves and Luke Mc Govern two goals in Atlantic City High School’s 16-1 lacrosse win over St. Joseph of Hammonton.
Kevin Curau sparked Holy Spirit with a four over par 40 to a 174-245 victory over Buena Regional. Anthony Lawler and Joe Pontari finished with 42 and 50 respectively. Lawler shot a 38, Curau a 39 and Pontari 46 in a 163-193 win over Cedar Creek.
Jared Gabrysz homered and went 2 for 4 with two RBIs leading Atlantic City to a 19-3 win over Pleasantville.
Paige Sofield led the Holy Spirit 4x4000 relay team to a triumph in a 70-21 win over St. Joe.
Marty Cortelessa and Matt McLaughlin had two hits each in Neuman’s 11-10 loss to Susquehanna
Kylee Magee rowed on Drexel’s varsity eight in a win for the Kelly Cup in Philadelphia for Coach Paul Savell’s Lady Dragons.
Kenny Wagenheim was an outstanding player in the Brigantine Softball League for many years. He loved the game and was a great teammate and friend. On Thursday, April 25, Kenny retired from Kenny’s Auto Repair after years of outstanding caring service to the Brigantine Community. We wish Kenny a very happy retirement!
Turning back the pages to …
1953: Joe Rifice scored two touchdowns as Atlantic City High School (9-0) overwhelmed Holy Spirit (2-5-1) 58-0 before 6,200 fans at Bader Field in Atlantic City. All-State back Jay Margerum scored two touchdowns setting a school record with 119 points.
John Schreiner led Spirit rushing for 59 yards on 12 carries. Other locals Spartans were Frank Baldwin, Brad Winther and Mike Burns.
The writer for the Holy Spirit school newspaper the Spotlight wrote in his report of the game: "The sharp passes of Chick Kraly should have earned two touchdowns, but ends Tom Barber and Don Marrandino couldn’t quite hold on to them.” (As sports editor of the paper I should have edited this sentence out.)
1970: Bruce Hunt was named to the Camden Courier-Post Football All-Stars. In 1996 Andrew Hunt received the same prestigious recognition.
1996: Pat Cooke started the fall fishing season off by landing a 40.5 pound striped bass. (Not a fish story)
1996: Jack Murray, Jack Bordonaro and Andrew Hunt played for Holy Spirit in a record setting 56-34 loss to Ocean City. The Raiders led 35-34 going into the fourth quarter before their fourth quarter volcanic eruption buried Spirit.
1997: Melissa Dunne (Holy Spirit) was rated by the Philadelphia Inquirer as the top defensive player in South Jersey.
2000: P.J. Cooke’s 35 yard interception helped Atlantic City beat undefeated Eastern for the state championship. Mike Lockwood’s 32 yard field goal with 13 seconds left gave Coach Booby Weiss’s squad the dramatic win.
2007: William Washington sparked Holy Spirit to a 26-13 win over Immaculata for the state championship. Washington led the state in rushing with 2,060 yards. Teammate Nick Hall had 1,398 yards, giving Spirit the best 1-2 punch in the state.
2010: Brett Kennedy pitched Atlantic City to a 9-5 win over Pemberton. Mike Monacello homered and Jon Brocoleri went 3-4 including two doubles.
2010: Lady Viking hoopster Maria Caccavo was honored as the team’s top academic student.
Tip for Fathers: “You don’t raise heroes, you raise sons. If you treat them as sons, they will turn out to be heroes, even if it’s only in your eyes.”
— Astronaut Wally Shirra