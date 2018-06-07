Is the pitch count a modern day myth?
Today, when a pitcher reaches the arbitrary 100 pitches in a game, he’s in danger of being replaced even though he may be pitching a shutout.
Perhaps modern day managers never heard the saying, “Spahn and Sain and a day of rain.” It referred to Braves pitchers Warren Spahn and Johnny Sain and their ability to pitch almost every three days. Spahn had 382 complete games with a 363-245 record. Sain had 140 complete games with a 139-114 record and a 3.49 ERA.
Phillies pitchers Robin Roberts and Steve Carlton had 305 and 254 complete games respectively. Even Babe Ruth had 107 complete games.
In 1950 Don Newcombe shut out the Phillies with a three hitter. Don came back to pitch the second game losing to Curt Simmons 2-0.
Locally, in 1955, Phil Dollard (Holy Spirit) pitched both ends of a twi-night doubleheader, beating Pleasantville 3-2 and 3-2.
Today pitchers are bigger, stronger and more in shape, and yet they seldom pitch complete games and are frequently on the disabled list. I don’t get it? Do pitch counts really matter? Readers’ comments are invited.
Turning back the pages to …
1954: Ralph Kowalkowski (St James of Carney’s Point) set a Holy Spirit opponent scoring record that still stands today. In two games against the Spartans, the 6-foot 5-inches Phenom averaged 40.5 points per game, making 37 for 52 shots, for a 71 percent average.
“Only one of his field goals was started under the basket. The great majority of his shots were garnered from one of the toughest spots on the court, at the side near the out of bounds line,” said Harry Hoffman, Press sports writer. There was no three-point shot or his average would have been closer to 50 points.
I was assigned by Coach Marczyk to stop him in the second meeting. Thus, I received the award as the “Defenseless Player of the Game.”
1980: Tom Burns was honored at the Atlantic City High School Sports Banquet as the Most Dedicated Baseball Player.
2002: Tom Cooker won the breaststroke and the 400 freestyle, leading state champion Holy Spirit to a 51-32 win over Hammonton.
2006: The Cape/Atlantic Baseball All-Star team included Matt Szcur (Cape May) and Rich Gargle (Holy Spirit). Bill Chafe (Holy Spirit) and A.J. Holland (Holy Spirit) received honorable mentions.
2007: Sterling High School Coach William Hiltner, brother to ACHS sports standouts Yogi and Tommy, joined the exclusive 500 basketball Win Club. Local resident Hiltner is a member of the South Jersey Hall of Fame along with Sacred Heart of Vineland Coach Jim Mogan.
2011: Local Brett Kennedy pitched six solid innings, striking out seven to lead the Atlantic City Vikings to a 9-5 win over Pemberton. Joy Joyce belted two homers and Mike Monocello one to support Kennedy in the season’s opener. Jon Broccoleri went 3-4 with two doubles.
2011: Julia Riordan, Jack Borrone, Max Lamckin and Eric Haney received the Brian Woods Scholarship awards to attend Catholic high schools of their choice.
2013: The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Ryan Solari (Holy Spirit) bats .420 with more than 20 RBIs in the month of April.
2011: The late Franny “Bear” Eagan will be remembered as an official for all seasons. Franny officiated basketball, soccer, lacrosse, baseball and football.
2014: Nick Cordivari scored two touchdowns on his first three carries to help Holy Spirit jump to a quick 14-0 first quarter lead over Middle Township.