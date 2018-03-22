This past Saturday we attended a prayer service at the Keats Plum Funeral Home for longtime Brigantine resident and friend Franny Hegarty. Franny was the last of six brothers who were raised in Brigantine and were part of early Brigantine sports history with a web of relations that connects to the present time.

So that this part of island history should not be lost, the Scrapbook turned back its pages to focus this column on connecting the web that began almost seven decades ago.

In way of background, Bill, Fran, Joe and John Hegarty were orphaned in the early 1950s. Pappy and Ruth Branco adopted the Hegarty boys. The Brancos had two boys of their own, Rich and Jack.

At the time of adoption, Bill Hegarty was a classmate of mine at Holy Spirit High School. Upon graduation Bill and I and a large number of Spirit boys entered La Salle College, the home of Tom Gola. Holy Spirit had by far the largest number of dorm students at the college. Bill Hegarty and I became roommates and best friends until his untimely death in 1992.

I am Bill’s daughter Jen’s godfather. Both Jen and my daughter also graduated from La Salle and became teachers following the path of their fathers.

Bill, Fran, Rich, and Jack played Little League baseball in Brigantine. Fran later became a Little League umpire.

The earliest record of activity in my personal scrapbook is a Press clipping from 1951. Rich Branco had 22 points to lead the Brigantine Boys Club to a 56-29 win over Junior’s Restaurant 56-29. Bill Hegarty had two points. Other members included Chuck Storm, Jim Woerner, Frank Aliantro, George Christine, Butch Migone, Carey Shreaves and Ray Storke.

Other Press clippings and box scores describe games that my youth team from Atlantic City played against the Brigantine Boys Club before I ever met the Brancos and Hegartys.

Rich Branco starred in baseball for Atlantic High pitching a no-hitter and being named to the All Atlantic County baseball team in 1954. Rich’s son Tim was a Brigantine Lifeguard and a Brigantine Rams football coach.

Jack Branco coached the Brigantine Rams and was the "Voice of the Rams” for many years. Jack also coached our softball team that included his son Mike Branco, his son Ricky, Butch Read, Craig Smith, Andy Simpson, Bobby Simpson, Kenny Kileen, Mike Barham, Randy Delano, Donnie Albert, Don, Donnie, and Paul Marrandino.

Bill Hegarty married Dianne Hewitt. Her sister Jeannette married legendary Rams coach and founder Lou Wagenheim. Lou was an outstanding football player at Atlantic High. At the time he was also a well-built lifeguard on the Atlantic City Beach Patrol. He later assisted Coach Stan Marczyk at Holy Spirit in 1953 during the time when I played for the Spartans. (Lou would later coach my two sons on the Rams.)

Lou Wagenheim started the Brigantine Rams program and was a founding father of the newly formed Atlantic County Jr. Football League. He outfitted the Rams team with blue and gold zebra striped Holy Spirit uniforms obtained from Coach Marczyk.

Lou’s son Bobby was also a stellar football player for the Rams and later at Holy Spirit. Lou’s wife Jeannette Wagenheim was the Rams' cheerleading coach.

Jack Branco’s son Mike Branco played on championship football, baseball and basketball teams in Brigantine and at Holy Spirit. He also played football at Trenton State College. Mike taught in the Brigantine schools and is currently teaching in Philadelphia.

Fran Hegarty was the last member of the Hegarty, Branco, and Wagenheim family to reside in Brigantine. The many pictures displayed at the funeral service helped recall a history of memories that began in Brigantine many years ago when a loving family adopted four boys.

Brigantine has been truly blessed to have these wonderful families contribute so much to our community.