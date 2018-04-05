Regina Lamcken’s four draw controls (gains possession after a draw) helped Holy Spirit defeat Atlantic high 6-2 in Lacrosse.
Holy Spirit beat Atlantic High 11-7 in soccer despite Lucas Mc Govern’s three goals. Dennis Haney is a leader on the Vikings defense.
Will Hoffman won the singles race for Holy Spirit in a recent regatta. He also was on the winning Spartan boys third eight at races held on the Delaware this past Saturday.
Mollie Knoff and Rachel Fabel were on the winning girls varsity eight on the Delaware. Abby and Maddy Koch helped the Spirit girls varsity four win its race. Kayla Driscoll was on the winning girls junior-eight.
Turning back the pages to…
1939 — Lou Gehrig took himself out of the Yankee lineup after 2,130 consecutive games. He died two years later from the disease that now bears his name, technically known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.
1965 — Andy Solari, Ed Rehill and Bob White approached City Council with the bold idea of building a boathouse in Brigantine. At the same time, the Rev. Glendon Robertson and Dr. John Holland recommended Stan Bergman to coach the new Holy Spirit crew team. This was to become the birth of high school crew racing in Atlantic County. The rest is history as Brigantine’s new boathouse would host world champion Holy Spirit crews.
1974 — locals Mike Killeen, Mark Spencer, Mike Morgan, Joe Sooy and Joe Bibik were members of the strong Holy Spirit Junior Varsity defensive team.
1974 — Jim King coached the Holy Spirit Varsity wrestling team.
1981 — My mother wrote a letter to Joe Paterno for me asking him to consider one of my sons playing for Penn State. Coach Paterno wrote back directly to my son in response. (I recently came across this letter signed by Coach Paterno)
“I received a very nice letter from your grandmother telling me what a fine young man you are and that you are interested in Penn State. I am happy to hear of your interest; and hope that if you are ever in the area, you would stop by and say hello. I want to congratulate you on your athletic accomplishments and wish you the very best in the future.”
Joseph V. Paterno
Head Football Coach and Athletic Director
At the time I was so impressed that Coach Paterno would take the time to respond to my mother’s request. I also treasure the memory of my caring mother writing the letter on behalf of her grandson.
1984 — Kim Mogan had 32 points, Wendy Shipley 12, Jen Mc Manus 4, and Melissa Di Muzio 2 as the blue team beat the yellow team 50-46 in the Brigantine Junior High Summer League played at Holst Court. Luanne Marrandino paced the losers with 28 points followed by Jen Stites with 14.
1993 — Sean Daley and Matt Garbutt placed second in the Henley Regatta for Coach Dan Daley’s Atlantic High Viking crew.
2008 — Ed Stotzfus and Ralph Busco were named as the coaches for the Holy Spirit soccer team.
2010 — Chris Ford took over as interim head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. Ford had earned three NBA championship rings, one as a player and two as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics. Chris was the first NBA player to hit a three point shot.
2013 — Joe DiBuonaventura’s three run triple in the sixth inning sparked Holy Spirit to an 11-8 upset of unbeaten St. Augustine Prep.