Luke Mc Govern scored two goals and Josh Gabrysz one in Atlantic City High School’s 15-0 win over Middle Township in boys lacrosse.
Mike Lange (Atlantic City High School) shot a 3-over 74 and a 79 for Rosemont in a sixth place finish at the school Invitational held in Downingtown, Pennsylvania.
Jenna Mogano continued her hot streak with two hits to spark Atlantic City High School girls to a 6-2 win over Holy Spirit in girls softball.
Paige Sofield was a member of the Holy Spirit winning 4x400 relay team in a victory over Wildwood Catholic.
Kayla Kelly, Paige Moyer, Tara Bell and Ella Lawler are members of the Holy Spirit novice eight crew that won flight 2 at the Manny Flick regatta.
Alexa and Alanna O’Keefe are sisters on the Atlantic City High School crew team.
Turning back the pages to…
1953: Coach Stan Marczyk benched almost everyone in the second half including the waterboy in an attempt to hold down the score. In spite of his efforts, Holy Spirit set a county scoring record defeating Tuckerton 104-66 at Our Lady Star of the Sea gym. Joe Magosin and John Walls led Spirit with 29 and 21 points respectively. Marty Wilson and Charley Donavan worked the game as refs.
1960: The ice rink at Convention Hall was packed with skaters on weekends. The hall also housed the Atlantic City Sea Gulls hockey team as well as many hockey programs for youth. Almost 20 years before casino gambling, ice skating was an attraction at many hotels including the Chelsea, Colony, La Concha, Lombardy, Marlborough Blenheim, Seaside, Shelburne, and Traymore.
1979: Mary Daley, of Brigantine, was selected as Holy Spirit’s Athlete of the Year.
1985: Armand Savino won both the “C” Christmas Championship and the Korbel Brandy B Jack Daniels championship of the Resorts International Squash Club.
1987-1989: Toby Tracy and Jim Crilley played varsity basketball for both Holy Spirit and Atlantic City High School.
2002-Evan Gordy and Teri Francisco (Holy Spirit) won the Scholastic Rowing association’s Doubles Championship.
2000: Brett Bertoni and Brian Crilley captured the Elks District Hoop Shoot competition in Manahawkin. Both boys advanced to the regionals in Red Bank. Other trophy winners included David Greck, Lauren Laielli, and Megan Doran.
2006: The Brigantine City Beach Patrol won the Bill Kuhn Bay Races. The local guards were led by Sven Peltonen, Rob Canavan, Vince Serra, James Carcilli and Michael Brooks.
2010: The Spartan Girls also won the junior eight (Dana De Stefano, Taylor Mason and Kristen Borrone), freshmen eight (Sally Widmann, Rachael Klaiss) and Quad (Adrianna Brunetti) races at Lake Lenape.
2010: Ismail Naji caught eight passes for 89 yards to lead Atlantic City High School to a 26-24 upset win over St. Augustine.
2010: All Star shortstop E.J.Stoltzfus led Holy Spirit to an ultra-successful 20-3 record.
2013: Local Junior Bucky Amend was named the most productive hitter on this year’s Absegami Baseball team. The selection was made using a complex list of hitting statistics that grades each category of hitting to arrive at the overall award winner.
2014: Brigantine sophomore Eric Graziano kicked seven extra points and was a standout for Coach Paul Sacco’s champion St. Joe Wildcats from Hammonton in their 55-0 win over St. Anthony. The former Brigantine Ram averaged more than five points per game this year and was one of the leading tacklers on this outstanding team.
2014: In the regionally televised Comcast “Game of the Week” Philadelphia area power Malvern Prep broke a 14-14 second quarter tie to score 26 unanswered points to beat Holy Spirit 40-14. Local Jack Cordivari scored Spirit’s first touchdown on a 27 yard pass from Andrew Light in the first quarter to make the score 7-6 Malvern.