La Salle basketball Coach John Giannini left the college after 14 years at the helm of the Explorers with a record of 212-226. To his credit he had one of the highest graduating records of players in the country. La Salle will begin actively seeking a coach who can to restore the proud basketball school to its winning tradition.
Brigantine’s Rachel Lamcken represented Holy Spirit in the annual Dixie Howell All- Star game at Ocean City high School this past Saturday. The games are named after Ocean City’s legendary basketball coach Dixie Howell. Dixie was also a well-respected football referee for many years.
Anthony Lawler, Kevin Curau, and Joe Pontari are key players on the Holy Spirit golf team that hopes to improve on last year’s 10-8 record.
The Marist women's rowing team has swept the first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference weekly honors of the season. The Red Foxes' varsity eight, second varsity eight, and varsity four have all been awarded with boat of the week after the team's season opening performance over Drake.
Locals on the winning boats were 5’9” junior twins from Brigantine and Atlantic High Abbey and Maddy Gragg.
Twins Abby and Maddy Koch are be counted on to lead the Holy Spirit back to one of the areas top girls crews.
Nina LaVigna and Kara Graybill were on the winning boat for Atlantic City freshmen eight this past Saturday at Lake Lenape.
Turning back the pages to …
1941-Ted Williams of the Boston red Sox would be the last man to hit .400 when he was 23 years. In 1958 when he was 40 years old he would have done it again if he could have run out 8 more hits. However, the “Splendid Splinter” had to settle for .388 average.
1956-Tom Gola achieved 5 triple doubles his rookie year playing for the Philadelphia Warriors. Ben Simmons now has 9 triple doubles. (Triple doubles are combined points, rebounds, and assists, 10 or more in each category)
1978- Phil and Joe Guenther combined to win the Doubles championship of the Brigantine Beach Patrol. The brother would again win in 1981 and 1984.
1980-The USA hockey amateur team provided one of the greatest moments in sports history by upsetting the professional Russian team 4-3. The team went on to beat Finland for the gold medal.
1980-Steve Jones and Paul Marrandino were named to the All Press All-Star Football first team offense. A. J. Russo and Marty Weatherbee were selected first team defense. Spartan Coach Jim Gallagher was named Coach of the Year. Spirit upset the tri state #1 Mainland Mustangs 15-7 to cop the Cape/Atlantic crown in the Press “Game of the Decade.”
1989-Kim Mogan became the third player in Holy Spirit girls basketball history to score 1,000 points leading the Spartans to a 59-35 win over Millville.
1991-Bob Bray, Mark, and Ned Carrier, Harry Chaikin, Bernie Hughes, Andy Junikiewicz, Paul Karch, Neil Raphael, and Armand Savino were active members of the Resorts international Racquet Club. “Over the Hill” social members of the Club included Dan Dailey, Ed Hance, Mike Lange, Gordon Shindle, and Emerson Tracy. The active members from Brigantine played squash on the courts located at the very top of the hotel/casino. The social members partied.