Philly Parades: #1Eagles #2 Villanova #3 Sixers?
In preseason, the Sixers were hoping for 40 wins. On March 13, the Sixers were 36-30 and hoping to make the playoffs. On April 8, the Sixers have a 14 game win streak, are 50-30, and have the best record in the NBA since Jan. 1, 2018. Still no one gives them a chance to get by round 1, especially with Joel Embiid out. However, Philly loves underdogs, as the Eagles proved. The odds are extremely long, but don’t rule out another Broad Street parade.
Spartan boys and girls crews win regattas
The Holy Spirit girls varsity eight crew with locals Rachel Fabel and Mollie Knoff won flight 3 of the Manny Flick-Horvat regatta. The Lady Spartans are ranked No. 1 in The Press of Atlantic City coverage area. The Holy Spirit doubles crew of Will Hoffman and Brett Mc Gettigan won flight 2 of the regatta.
Holy Spirit crews won the varsity eight, singles and doubles at Lake Lenape this past Saturday. What makes the varsity win so amazing is the fact that Spirit has only 12 male athletes out for crew this year.
Will Hoffman is a member of the Holy Spirit varsity eight that won the 1,500 meter race at Lake Lenape this past Saturday. Will came in third in the singles race behind two of his fellow Spartans.
Luke McGovern had two goals for the Atlantic High lacrosse team in a 17-4 romp over Highland.
Turning back the pages to…
1952 — La Salle freshman Tom Gola set a Philadelphia Convention Hall record pulling down 25 rebounds in a win over Temple. Gola also set a Madison Square Garden record scoring 30 points against Seton Hall.
Tom Gola led the La Salle “Cinderella” team to three upset wins over St. Johns, Seton Hall, and Duquesne to win the NIT, which was considered to be the national championship at that time. Tom Gola and Norm Greckin of La Salle were co-MVPs. There was no parade, but the school declared a holiday to celebrate.
The Explorers needed a win over Kansas to send 7 players to Finland to represent the USA in the Olympics. Unfortunately, the Explorers lost 70-65 when one of its stars Jackie Moore lost his mother the day of the game and did not play.
(Thanks to John Murray for the Scrapbook containing the info for the article. The Scrapbook was sent to John from Germantown Courier sports writer Stuart Gellman who had written the articles and pictures contained in his personal book)
Breaking news: La Salle could not entice Jay Wright away from Villanova so they got the next best man available — Jay’s assistant coach Ashley Howard. Let’s hope the Jay mystic can rub off on Ashley and the La Salle Explorers!
2009 — The Phillies 20-1 win over Miami last Saturday night reminded me of the last time the Phillies scored 20 runs in a game. In 2009, St. Thomas sponsored a bus trip for altar servers and volunteers to see the Phillies play the Reds. At the game I sat between Father Al and Father Richard from Uganda and Father Paul from Nigeria. The priests had never seen a baseball game and had no idea what it was all about. Imagine trying to explain pitch-by-pitch to the priests sitting on both sides of me what was happening as the Phillies exploded for 22 runs. It was a 22-1 wild game not duplicated until this past Saturday. We had a ball — no pun intended. (I’m sure copies of this column to be sent to Father Al in Haddon Heights and Msgr. Rich in Uganda will bring some chuckles, as well as fond memories of their first summer at St. Thomas in the USA.)