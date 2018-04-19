Locals in the news
Nina La Vigna and Kara Graybill were on the winning Atlantic City High School girls freshman eight this past Saturday at Lake Lenape. Sean O’Neil was the coxswain on the boys freshman eight.
Brigantine’s Brett Kennedy is off to an impressive start with the Padre’s triple A affiliate El Paso. The Atlantic City and Fordham grad is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA. He’s knocking on the door of the parent Padres.
Jenna Mogano’s 5 for 5 with a triple led Atlantic City in a tough 9-8 loss to our Lady of Mercy.
Kevin Curau (48) and Anthony Lawler (48) led the Holy Spirit golf team to a 187-191 win over Oakcrest. Curau (43), Lawler (46) and Joe Pontari (50) with a birdie paced a 179-213 victory over Cedar Creek. Kevin Curau also had a 38 in a Spartan win over Wildwood Catholic 173-221.
Father Al attended the Sixers playoff win over Miami on Saturday night. Perhaps he can do for the Sixers what Sister Jean did for Loyola.
The Brigantine Little League kicked off another season with a parade down Brigantine Avenue to the 24th Street ball park. Congratulations to Commissioner Chris Tate, Mike Stinson, the youth players and all the dedicated coaches, volunteers and players. Emcee Jim Mackey did a fine job recognizing our servicemen and the many honorees in attendance. Father Ed led us all in prayer.
Brigantine is a special caring community. On Saturday a heartwarming outpouring of love was evident as friends packed the Elks Lodge to support Paul Kabala and his wonderful family. It was so good to see Anthony Lawler, who recently received a liver transplant, and Andy Simpson who was recovering from an emergency appendectomy. We have so much to be thankful for.
The Stanley W. Marczyk Scholarships help many outstanding Brigantine students
My wife and I attended the Stanley Marczyk Distinguished Recognition Award Dinner this past Thursday night at the Carriage House. The Marczyk Foundation has generated more than $175,000 in scholarship money to those students attending Holy Spirit.
Many locals, including Anthony Solari (2017), Jacob Crosson, Marissa Canuso (16), Natalia Mecca(15), Logan Kessel (09), Helen Coffman (01), and Katie Zein (98) have been grateful and productive recipients.
Past Recognition Award Honorees include Dr. Peter Mora, Coach Lou Paludi, Ernie and Landa Mathis, Jim Mogan, Jay Connell, Ed Byrnes, Chris Ford, Bill Deibert and Stan Bergman.
The Scholarship Foundation is named for former Spartan coach Stan Marczyk. Before coaching at Spirit, Stan played in two Sugar Bowls for North Carolina. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears, but turned down the offer to teach at Holy Spirit, where he earned about $2,500 a year.
Stan was my football, baseball and basketball coach, PE teacher and the school athletic director. Stan greatly influenced my life as well as so many other students fortunate to receive his guidance from 1951 until his retirement in the 1980s.
Atlantic City School Superintendent Jack Eisenstein had offered Stan a much higher paying job with a pension at Atlantic City, but Stan turned it down to remain at his beloved Holy Spirit. Stan and his wife, Kathleen, raised eight wonderful children, all of whom attended Holy Spirit. Stan passed away in 1997 following fruitful years after receiving a heart transplant.
Stan’s love of Spirit, his family and his faith in God are remembered by the Marczyk Foundation and through his family’s contributions to school, church and community. The Marczyk family was named the Atlantic County Family of the Year a number of years ago. Stan’s legacy lives on.