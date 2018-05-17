K of C Memorial Weekend Yard Sale
The Knights of Columbus of St. Thomas is holding a yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, May 25, at the Church parking lot and St. Philip Hall on Eighth Street South and also at 601 Bayshore Ave. Starting Monday, May 21, donations of small items can be made behind the hall, near the shed on Seventh Street. For larger items, please call Tom at 703-2505 to arrange for pickup. No clothing or shoes please. Come in and browse. Bring something old and buy something new. All proceeds from this sale will benefit worthy causes supported by the KofC.
May Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in May is invited to notify the office so we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.