Mother’s Day Hospitality Sunday
Since Mother’s Day is also Hospitality Sunday, and as a treat for all the ladies, the Knights of Columbus will be serving doughnuts on May 13. Make plans to stop in after all the morning masses for your morning Joe and a gift for Mom.
Hospitality Sunday Helpers
May 13 is the last Hospitality Sunday for the season and we thank all the ladies who graciously gave up their Sunday mornings to serve the doughnuts and coffee and clean up the hall after the last cup of coffee was poured. Many thanks also to the members of the Nursing Ministry who also showed up each month to provide blood pressure check-ups to our parishioners. St. Thomas is grateful for the support you all have shown and we look forward to seeing you again in the fall when Hospitality Sundays resume.
Red Cross Blood Drive
St. Thomas will again be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, May 17. The Mobile Unit will be stationed in the parking lot from 2 to 7 p.m. to accept donations. Please call 800-REDCROSS to make an appointment to donate.
Night at the Races
Come join us in St. Philip Hall at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 19, to watch the running of the Preakness Stakes on our big screen TV, followed by an evening of Armchair Races and chances to win some great baskets. Tickets are $25 and are on sale after all weekend masses and at the office. The price includes dinner, beer or wine and $25 in play money. Proceeds from this event will benefit the St. Dismas Ministry.
May Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in May is invited to notify the office so we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.