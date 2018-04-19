Women’s Club Tea Party Social
The Women’s Club is hosting a three-course tea party for women and girls, ages 5 and older, Saturday, April 29, in St. Philip Hall. Besides the luncheon, there will be baskets and door prizes, so dress in your Sunday best and come early. Doors open at 1 p.m. Ticket prices are $25 for adults and $15 for children under 10. No ticket sales at the door. Call Mary Grace at 609-266-0135 or Pat at 609-948-5160 for tickets.
Night at the Races
Come join us at St. Philip Hall on Saturday, May 19, to watch the running of the Preakness Stakes on the big screen TV, followed by an evening of Armchair Races. Tickets are $25 and will be on sale after all weekend Masses. The price includes dinner, beer and $25 in play money. Proceeds from this event will benefit the St. Dismas Ministry.
April Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in April is invited to notify the office so we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.