Adelaide’s Place is a house of refuge for homeless women, where they can shower, shampoo, do their wash, have a snack or just chill out. Located in the Ducktown neighborhood of Atlantic City, it welcomes homeless women who often have no other place to go during the day.
The Women’s Club of St. Thomas collected and donated feminine personal care products, tooth paste, tooth brushes, soaps, lotions, detergents and other items to benefit these ladies. The club members are always eager to support worthy causes and they have outdone themselves with this effort.
The board of Adelaide’s Place offered its thanks.