Hello from Base Camp V.
Hope everyone has enjoyed the beautiful weather that Mother Nature has delivered this week. Keep it coming!
Members, if you are planning to attend this years VFW New Jersey State Convention, stop by the V and book your room. There are only a limited number of rooms, so act quickly. The convention is scheduled to take place Wednesday through Saturday, June 13-16 in Wildwood.
VFW members and their guests, Beverly has a great menu planned for Friday, May 4, so plan to stop by the V Friday evening for dinner starting at 6 p.m.. Or maybe a burger platter Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. Finally how about a quick breakfast sandwich on Sunday starting 10 a.m.. You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. As always, Good Food and Good Friends make for a Great Time at the V.
Members our next monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 7. starting 7 p.m.
If you have any worn, tattered or soiled American flags, you can place them in the flag drop-off box, located outside of the Post, 121 31st. Street South. Members will then properly retire the flags.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world, defending our great nation, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God Bless America! -- Sgt. D