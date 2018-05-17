Luke McGovern scored two goals and Dennis Haney one in Atlantic City High School’s 14-2 lacrosse win over Vineland.
Kevin Curau (42), Joe Pontari (46) and Nick Stroby (48) led the Holy Spirit golf team to a win over Cape Tech.
Emily Monacello doubled for Atlantic City High School in a 6-4 loss to Atlantic County Institute of Technology in softball.
Patrick Feehan struck out four in Atlantic City’s 4-1 loss to Mainland.
Mollie Knoff and Rachel Fabel helped Holy Spirit’s varsity eight crew win in the Atlantic County championship. Abby and Maddie Koch were on the winning varsity eight crew. Will Hoffman rowed for the Spartan boys doubles champions.
Anthony Lawler shot a 42 with a birdie and Kevin Curau a 47 as Spirit lost to Middle Township 178-165.
Joe Callahan (Holy Spirit) signed a two-year contract with the Eagles. He’s expected to get playing time during the preseason.
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships were held Sunday afternoon on the Cooper River in Camden, New Jersey. In the women's second varsity eight, the Marist Red Foxes with Maddy Gragg (Atlantic City) would emerge victorious, securing a spot in the grand finals.
The Red Foxes' first varsity eight with Abbey Gragg (Brigantine) would also come away with the win and advance.
Turning back the pages to …
1955: Howard “Bee Bop” Vance scored two touchdowns to lead Holy Spirit to a 19-0 upset of Gloucester Catholic.
1955: Phil Dollard pitched both ends of a doubleheader, beating Pleasantville 3-2 and 6-2 for the 10-3 Spartans. Spirit’s team included Joe Van Stone, Mike Brennan, Charlie Lovett, Bill Givens, Buddy Meighan, Howard Vance, Dennis Mahoney, Mike Burns, Bill Brodsky, Joe Cornell and Joe Clark.
1955: Hugh Gallagher and Elmer Johnson (Brigantine) were co-captains of the Spirit basketball team
1976: Stan Cwiklinski was president of the Brigantine City Beach Patrol. Rich Bruce, Mike Morell and Steve Dove assisted. The yearbook shows a picture of the Brigantine Boardwalk that was destroyed by the 1944 Hurricane.
1979: Jim “Sonny” McCullough won the Jack Daniels Squash Tournament of Resorts International Racquet Club.
1980: Bill “Ratty” Ryan helped the Vets take home the championship of the highly competitive Brigantine slow pitch softball league
1986: The Brigantine City Beach Patrol dedicated its yearbook to Robert “Rip” Reynolds for his support.
1992: In a cross country match between Atlantic City and Holy Spirit, locals finished in the following order: 10, Julie Sluzenski (A.C.); 12, Colleen Corcoran; 14, Heather Stanley; 15, Terry Boyer; all of Holy Spirit.
1998: The Scrapbook nominated Larry DiGiovanni for the “Most Caring Coach Award” sponsored by USA Weekend. Coach D’s North School girls closed the regular season with a 37-0 record including a 45 game win streak.
2001: Jen Daniels set the all-time Holy Spirit girls basketball career scoring record with 1,389 points. Kim Mogan, a member of the 1989 Spartans, is the third leading scorer with 1,248 career points.
2006: Brigantine grad Brian Crilley scored 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help Holy Spirit quell a furious comeback and defeat Atlantic City for the third straight time over two years 59-57
2011: Maddie Oleksiak scored a goal in Holy Spirit’s 8-0 soccer win over Sacred Heart.
2015: Allyson Donahue (Brigantine), of Boston College, earned All-American status in sailing. As a result, Donahue’s name will be placed in the Rowing Hall of Fame at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
2017: Sydney Couval helped Ocean City win the Cape/Cumberland track championship with a 9.0 pole vault victory.