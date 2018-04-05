The summer months are rapidly approaching and many boaters are already eager to get out on the water. Now is the perfect time to get a jump on the boating season by signing up for a boating safety course with the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Brigantine. A boating safety course can help you brush up on navigational skills, emergency procedures and safety regulations.
Training is important for boaters of all experience levels. On average, 70 percent of boater deaths occur on vessels operated by someone who has not taken a safe boating course. Education has great potential to save lives.
If you’re eager to purchase your first boat, or if you’re a weekend boater who takes to the water in rented vessels, you need basic knowledge and skills before heading out on the water. In this basic course, important aspects of boating safety are covered, including a review of federal and state boating regulations and instruction on how to respond to various emergency situations.
New boaters learn about required safety equipment, hull identification numbers, the various types of engines, sound-producing devices, visual distress signals, dock lines, different types of knots and their uses, and weather and tides.
Unlike a new motorist driving on a highway, a new boater in open water will not see marked lanes or traffic lights to signal when to stop or when it’s permissible to make a turn. The rules and signals are indicated by buoys, day beacons, lighted structures, lighthouses and range markers to mark the safest routes on the water. The Navigation Rules are a compilation of best practices and laws. For those boaters who don’t understand the system, it can seem like a free-for-all.
Boaters receive a thorough review of responsible operating practices, like wearing a life jacket at all times as they would a seat belt in a car, never operating a vessel while under the influence of drugs or alcohol and operating at speeds appropriate to the waterway and traffic. Following these simple practices, much as you would when driving a car, can significantly reduce the risk of an accident.
Brigantine Flotilla 85 of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary can help you get ready for the upcoming boating season. We will once again conduct About Boating Safely classes starting 9 a.m. Saturday, April 14. Each class runs 8 hours and a lunch is provided. Classes are taught by qualified U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors. Upon passing the test at the end of the class, a New Jersey boating safety certificate will be issued. Class size is limited and pre-registration is required. You may register by leaving a message at 609-926-7607 or sending an email to boatsafely@comcast.net. A $60 prepaid registration is required.
In addition to the class on April 14, classes will be offered on the following Saturdays: May 12, June 9, July 14 and Aug. 11.
All class are held at the Brigantine Beach Community Center, 265 42nd St. It’s a great activity to do with family or friends. Class information is also on our website at uscgaux-brigantine-nj.org.