The Coast Guard Auxiliary suggests that you have your dock inspected periodically for bad electrical wires and loose grounds. With the pounding that docks took during the nor’easters and ice in the bays this past winter, it’s especially important to do a thorough inspection before you energize electrical dock systems this spring. The same goes for your boat.
Any time there is alternating current on a dock or boat, there is danger of electrical shock. Wiring on the dock can develop a short and create a potentially life-threatening hazard. A boat with a short on board and plugged into shore power is also dangerous and the owner may not be aware of it.
Brigantine Flotilla 85 of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary can help you learn to be safe while out on the water. We are once again conducting About Boating Safely classes, with the next one 9 a.m. Saturday, May 12. The class runs 8 hours and a lunch will be provided. Class size is limited so please register now to guarantee availability. You may register by leaving a message at 609-926-7607 or sending an email to: boatsafely@comcast.net. A $60 prepaid registration is required.
The class is a must for all beginning boaters and a great refresher on boating safety for operators of all experience levels. The class is suitable for all age 13 and older. All operators of power vessels and personal watercraft (Jet Ski, Wave Runner, etc.) on waters of the state of New Jersey, regardless of age, are now required to take a boating safety course. Upon passing the test at the end of the About Boating Safely class a New Jersey Boating Safety Certificate will be issued.
Among the topics to be covered are proper use of life jackets, required safety equipment and the U.S. Aids to Navigation System, including types of buoys and beacons. Boating law and procedures for handling boating problems such as hypothermia, boating accidents, man overboard recovery and running aground will also be covered. Classes are taught by qualified U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and state certified instructors.
In addition to the class May 12, classes will be offered on the following Saturdays: June 9, July 14 and Aug. 12. All classes are held at the Brigantine Beach Community Center, 265 42nd St. Information is also at uscgaux-brigantine-nj.org.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is dedicated to promoting boating safety. Take a safety course and be ready to boat legally and safely this summer.