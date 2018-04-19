Wow, we’re finally getting a few warmer days! While air temperatures are rising, water temps are still dangerously low. The USCG Auxiliary wants to warn boaters anxious to get out on the water of the dangers presented by water temperatures that are still hovering in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
The auxiliary is urging everyone to inspect their safety equipment before getting underway. The auxiliary always stresses the need to wear a life jacket. The law requires life jackets to be of proper size, U.S. Coast Guard approved and readily accessible — defined as being within arm’s reach. Life jackets don’t work if you aren’t wearing them. Thinking you will put your life jacket on in case of emergency is like thinking you will put your seat belt on as the accident is happening!
Other equipment that is required to be onboard is a sound producing device, fire extinguisher if operating a petroleum-powered craft and proper lighting if operating after sunset. Other considerations might include carrying a cell phone, filing a float plan, knowledge of your VHF radio having an EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon) and a flare kit.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary cautions boaters not to dismiss the perils of cold water immersion. This phenomenon causes a person immersed in cold water to lose body heat up to twenty-five times faster than when in cold air alone. The past three years New Jersey has experienced numerous boating accidents on vessels 16-feet and smaller, many of which involved personal injury and unfortunately some that were fatal. Calvin Bartechko, Flotilla 85 commander in Brigantine, reminds people "not to exceed their own or their boat’s capabilities; for as beautiful as the water is, it can be very unforgiving.”
Learn more about boating safety: Flotilla 85 of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary conducts About Boating Safely classes in Brigantine, with the next class on Saturday, May 12. All operators of power vessels and personal watercraft (Jet Ski, Wave Runner, etc) on waters of the state of New Jersey, regardless of age, are required to possess a boating safety certificate. Upon passing the test at the end of the About Boating Safely class, a N.J. Boating Safety Certificate will be issued. $60 prepaid registration is required. Classes are taught by qualified U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors. Each class runs eight hours and a lunch will be provided. Class size is limited, so advance registration is required to guarantee availability.
In addition to the class to be conducted May 12, classes will also be given on the following Saturdays: June 9, July 14 and Aug. 12. All classes start at 9 a.m. and are held at the Brigantine Beach Community Center, 265 42nd St. Register by leaving a message at 609-926-7607 or emailing boatsafely@comcast.net. Class information is also available at uscgaux-brigantine-nj.org.