The opening of the 2018 Cape May Designer Show House at 1601 Beach Ave., presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities and sponsored by DesignNJ magazine, is set for Friday, April 27.
After completion of a multi-year, multi-million-dollar transformation, homeowners Patrick and Kristen McGonigal invite you to step inside to see "Our Fan-ta-sea" — their architectural and design fantasies realized. This three-floor mansion has eight bedrooms, including a large master suite; six full and two half baths; an exercise room; office; spa; kitchen; living room; parlor; and three porch areas, plus a spiral staircase and dry sauna.
The historic 1911 John P. Forsythe House was a high point of the East Cape May project in the early 1900s, which aimed to make Beach Avenue the most elegant street in Cape May. Visitors can see how that promise was fulfilled and view the creative work of talented local and regional designers.
Each visitor will receive a full-color program book with information about the designers, products and vendors. All tours of the Cape May Designer Show House will be guided tours, offered daily 1 to 4 p.m., April 27 through May 24, May 29 through June 14, Aug. 24 through Sept. 6 and Oct. 11 through 31.
Visitors can combine a Mansions By the Sea Trolley Tour with a visit to the Cape May Designer Show House. The Mansions by the Sea/Show House Combo will be offered daily at 2:15 p.m. April 27 through May 24, May 29 through June 14 and Aug. 24 through Sept. 6; and at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 11 through 31.
Visitors may also combine a visit to the Carriage House Cafe & Tearoom for lunch with a tour of the Cape May Designer Show House. The Designer Show House Luncheon Package is offered noon to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays, April 27 through May 24, May 29 through June 14 and Oct. 11 through 31, and noon to 4 p.m. daily, Aug. 24 through Sept. 6.
For more information see CapeMayMAC.org. Proceeds benefit MAC, a multifaceted, not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors.