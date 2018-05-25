WEST CAPE MAY — In an out-of-the-way corner of a strip of businesses by the marshes along Park Boulevard, the owner has opened some space for art.

For the second summer, Sylvia Baer plans to offer space to local artists in one of the units of the shopping and storage center at 600 Park Blvd., calling it West Cape May Arts Space.

Last year was the first time the space had been available. This year, it’s been expanded, with three small rooms, two for paintings and a third for sculpture, ceramics, mixed media or other kinds of three-dimensional pieces.

Baer, who is a poet, said she is involved with a local arts group and found many talented artists have a difficult time finding places to show their work. She had a unit open in Park Center, which she operates with her husband, and decided to use this as a gallery space.

Artists apply for the space. Those she chooses can display for two weeks, with no fees or commissions. The project began in the middle of last summer and was set to open for Memorial Day weekend. On a recent visit to the unit, pottery artist Gail Pfeifer, of Stone Harbor, and pastel artist Linda Crane, of Cape May Court House, checked on their displays.

Crane, who recently retired as an art teacher in Spring Ford, Pennsylvania, has several pieces depicting Cape May County landmarks, including Duckie’s Farm Market in West Cape May and the morning line of locals for fresh bread baked by Elizabeth Degener on Sunset Boulevard.

Even when she taught full time, Crane said, she loved to paint with friends along the ocean and bay in Cape May, Avalon and Stone Harbor.

It’s important for artists to have somewhere to show their work, said, Pfeifer, who has worked in pottery on and off since 1985, in addition to working full time as the news director for the American Journal of Nursing.

The commercial uses in the center include a yoga studio, a coffee house, a gym and galleries. According to Baer, the businesses have built a community in the center, one the arts space will help to grow as more people visit. There are also storage units at the site.

Baer said her father, Fred Kuhner, was a key figure in the founding of the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts, and in Cape May’s resurgence in the 1970s. He began building Park Center in the 1980s, she said, as a series of storage units, an unusual concept at the time.

“I remember I told him, ‘Nobody’s going to want to put their stuff in someone else’s garage.’ What did I know?” she said.

She and her husband, John Baer, inherited the commercial center. Both are academics. She teaches English at Rowan University, he teaches at Rider University, and has published numerous books.

“Who would have thought he’d be a good businessman?” she said.

The space was not likely to be rented this summer, she said, but beyond that, creating a space for art is good for the community.

“You have to do what you can to create the world that you want to live in,” she said.

Or, as she interjected when the visual artists were talking to a reporter about their work, “I have such fun with all of this.”

Baer has a waiting list of artists lined up for additional two-week openings to display in the space, she said.

Those interested in showing at Art Space in West Cape May can contact Baer through the gallery’s Facebook page. Search @westcapemayarts to find it.