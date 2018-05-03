Members of the Cape Regional Auxiliary present Tom Piratzky, executive director of the Cape Regional Foundation, with a $35,000 check during the April auxiliary board meeting. Shown are, from left, auxiliary board members Dan Borawski, treasurer; Marge Carter, first vice president; Marie Sluberski, immediate past president; Tom Piratzky, executive director, Cape Regional Foundation; and Vicki Heebner, auxiliary president.