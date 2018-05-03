CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape Regional Medical Center Auxiliary recently presented a $35,000 check to support the Thomas and Claire Brodesser Jr. Cancer Center Capital Campaign, reaching $700,000 of its $1 million pledge. Since its pledge campaign started nearly four years ago, funds raised by the auxiliary have helped the Cancer Center invest in the latest cancer-fighting technology as well as expand services to better meet the needs of area patients.
The Cape Regional Medical Center Auxiliary was started in 1951 when a group of women began to raise funds to help build the Medical Center. Women and men throughout Cape May County continued to donate to expanded healthcare services, and as a result, the current auxiliary was created.
Now with four branches, MASH (Middle Township, Avalon and Stone Harbor), Twigs, Cape May, and Wildwood, activities sponsored by the auxiliary board include operation of two EtCetera (thrift) Shops in Cape May Court House and North Cape May. All branches assist board-sponsored fundraising projects as well as conduct special projects of their own. Proceeds raised by the auxiliary are presented to the medical center for designated projects.