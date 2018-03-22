Employees of Cape Resorts, one of Cape May County’s largest private employers, gathered on Monday, March 12 to celebrate during a night of dinner, dancing and awards.
Awards were given out to employees of all the Cape Resorts’ properties, including Congress Hall, Virginia Hotel, Beach Shack, Beach Plum Farm, Sandpiper and West End Garage.
Some of the accolades given were the Honor Award, Company Award, Rising Star Award, and Unsung Hero, among others. Upper-level management showed their appreciation for the dedicated employees by volunteering to do the serving and bartending for the event. Team members were treated to a fun-filled evening and gift bags were given out for everyone to take home.