CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Five students from the Cape May County Technical High School graduated as certified class one special law enforcement officers from the Cape May County Police Academy on May 22.
This program is administered by Director Thomas DePaul with the support of the Cape May County Association of Chiefs of Police and the Cape May County freeholders. Matthew Pleasants is the law and public safety program of study teacher.
The graduates are now fully trained and can be employed as class one special officers in Cape May County. Cape Tech seniors in the last semester of the school year attended the Cape May County Police Academy one day per week to receive training beginning in January and ending in April. The students received training in criminal law, arrest, search and seizure, patrol techniques, observation and perception, civil disturbances, report writing, courtroom testimony, morals and ethics, defensive tactics, handcuffing, CPR and first aid.
The ceremony was attended by family and friends as well as academy staff and school administration officials. A letter of commendation from Sen. Jeff Van Drew and Assemblymen Robert Andrzejczak and Bruce Land was presented to each student.
The students are now eligible to begin their policing careers.
These are the program graduates: Michael Galdi, Jack O'Donnell, Kaylee Turkaly, Alyssa Jones and Gage Gomez.