WOODBINE — On Tuesday April 10, former Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno visited the middle school students of Woodbine Elementary School.
Staff and students from sixth, seventh, and eighth grades were able to meet and discuss several topics, such as women in leadership, dedication and drive, and continuing to work toward desired goals.
Guadagno presented three key messages to the students. The first was to always work harder and be prepared. If you do that, you can be anything you want to be.
The second was to keep in touch with the people in this room, as you will need them as much as they will need you. You never know who may be the next governor growing up.
The last important message was, “Talk with your siblings. You are the example. As you do amazing events, pull people up there with you. You may just be their motivator.”
Woodbine Elementary staff and students asked questions about her experiences and favorite events from being in her leadership positions.
She discussed her time running for sheriff of Monmouth County, during which she made the point that all of the things she was told she couldn’t do as a woman running for sheriff gave her the drive to continue forward for what she wanted and believed in.
Guadagno said the catalyst for her political career was the simple event of a school bus route being changed, making her children walk across an unsafe highway at a young age. As a result of that incident, she ran for commissioner.
Her closing comments reflected her message, “You never know where life will take you. Always put in the effort and be the example.”
“We were pleased that our former lieutenant governor returned back to Woodbine for a third visit and spoke to our students,” Mayor William Pikolycky said. “She visited Woodbine twice while in office and kept her promise to come and speak with our students.”